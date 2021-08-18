Help Tackle Crepey Skin and Neck Lines With This Powerful Firming Cream

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Confession: We focus a large portion of our anti-aging efforts and budget on the wrinkles that appear on the face — but what about the neck area? That skin is just as sensitive and prone to wrinkles, so it’s important not to neglect it! There are multipurpose serums that you can also use to target the neck and décolleté regions, but we recently found a treatment that’s more specialized.

This cream from Dermelect Cosmeceuticals is a unique product that’s formulated to help with the specific signs of aging that tend to form on the neck. Being curious shoppers, we wanted to know how it works differently than other treatments we use on our face, and we’ve got all the scoop below!

Get the Cleavage Contour Ultra Lifting Cream with free shipping for just $40, available from Dermelect Cosmeceuticals!

This cream is essentially a moisturizer, but there are tons of incredible good-for-you ingredients packed in that make it more powerful. Lipoguard and Coenzyme Q10 are two of the standouts — these ingredients may help with sagging skin and tone the region to make it appear tighter and more lifted. It may even be of value if you have a stubborn lower chin area that you want to appear less prominent.

There’s also a combination of natural oils that may make your skin feel nourished and moisturized. In concert with the tightening and lifting properties, this product may create a significantly smoother skin texture! If you have crepey skin that’s troublesome, this cream could potentially assist with that over time.

You can use this cream in the morning and at night, which is what’s recommended if you want to get the best possible results. Work it into your skin starting from the top of the chin all the way down the neck, and you can even use it to the bust line and around the sides of the breasts! All of the skin in those areas can be incredibly sensitive and could potentially see major benefits from this treatment.

Simply put, this is an amazing product to add to your anti-aging skincare regimen! If you want to equip every part of your skin against signs of aging and make yourself look youthful, this neck cream may be exactly what you need to start the process.

