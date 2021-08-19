Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve covered many different types of anti-aging treatments, and after extensive research, it’s clear that they’re often fairly similar. When we embark on deep dives to find the absolute best products, we notice that a few key ingredients keep popping up — think hyaluronic acid, collagen and retinol, just to name a few.

But this anti-aging face gel treatment from Dermelect Cosmeceuticals has something in its formula that makes it totally unique! Shoppers say that its firming effects are amazing, and claim they’ve truly noticed a major difference in the appearance of their fine lines and wrinkles.

Get the Confidence Injection Crease Concentrate with free shipping for $79 from Dermelect Cosmeceuticals!

So, what exactly are the key components featured in the formula of this concentrate? That would be Hyaluronic Filling Spheres, which are initially dehydrated and designed to expand when they come in contact with the skin. This is what may help to fill in fine lines and wrinkles and make your skin appear smoother and more supple! These spheres also deliver a form of retinol that targets signs of aging, in addition to the instant plumping and lifting effects that reviewers can’t stop raving about. One shopper says it’s “the best wrinkle product on the market,” and another refers to it as a “holy grail.”

You can use this treatment in the morning and at night after washing your face with cleanser. Complete your regimen by following up with your preferred moisturizer or night creams, or simply apply this treatment and leave it at that! Thanks to the tightening effects mentioned above, shoppers are using this face gel as a makeup primer to create a smooth canvas for flawless application. One reviewer states that 30 minutes after applying the gel, their skin looked noticeably firmer — so it may be wise to let the product fully sink into the skin before finishing your makeup!

Reviewers also feel that their skin is glowing and more radiant with the help of this treatment, and some are reporting an influx of compliments from friends and family! While everyone has a different reaction to products, users of all ages are completely obsessed. If you deal with pesky wrinkles and are in the market for similar lifting effects that you might get from a Botox treatment, this is a great product to try. It’s so much more affordable and may truly transform your skin!

