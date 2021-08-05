Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you ever thought to yourself, “If only I could have a professional taking care of my skin daily”? We know we have — many, many times. Having a professional dermatologist or esthetician on call 24/7 definitely isn’t cheap though, and we just don’t always have the time to sit through a treatment.

That’s why we’re all about this Dermelect eye cream. It’s an advanced, professional formula we can simply keep in our medicine cabinet, or even in our purse. We can apply it ourselves, and it only takes a few seconds. This treatment was created to target and relieve just about any eye area concern you have on your mind, so let’s dive into the potential results!

This professional-strength eye cream is packed with key ingredients and unique complexes meant to work synergistically to give your eye area a smoothed, soothed, brighter and more youthful look. Eyeseryl targets puffiness, Haloxyl may brighten, SesaFlash may help improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and Liftensyl may tighten and firm sagging or drooping skin!

If you’re sick of waking up after a full night’s sleep and still looking exhausted, this eye corrector should definitely make its way into your morning routine. Reach for this before you grab your concealer, because you may not need as much cover-up as you once used. This cream features light-diffusing pigments to brighten up any dark circles, plus the cool-tip applicator is refreshing and may help boost circulation for a healthier look. It also keeps application clean and easy!

You can use this eye treatment twice per day, once in the morning and again before bed. Always start off by cleansing the skin, and then use the applicator to apply just a little bit of product to your under-eye area, the eyelid itself, your brow bone and the sides of your eyes, like where crow’s feet may appear. Use the applicator to swipe the product all around, and then take your ring finger to gently rub and tap in any cream that hasn’t yet absorbed into the skin. Ta-da — all done! Follow up with your favorite moisturizer.

Reviewers say this eye corrector has reduced their dark circles “significantly,” one noting that they’re definitely going to be a “repeat purchaser.” Others are thrilled with how it’s “visibly improving [their] drooping eyelids.” They say their eye area “feels more nourished” and that the applicator is “incredibly soothing.” One shopper even said they “can get away without our concealer most days”! Now that sounds like a win.

