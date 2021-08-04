Shoppers Are Saying Hello to Glowing, Radiant Skin With This Natural Scrub

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you feel like your skin has been looking a little dull or lifeless lately, you might be in need of an exfoliating face scrub! We know that certain scrubs aren’t for everyone, especially if you have sensitive or super-irritable skin — but there are plenty of options on the market that are gentle and may get rid of dead cells and other buildup to help reveal a brand new you!

Shoppers who have tried this scrub from Kopari claim that it’s become a game-changer in their skincare routines. It’s a natural and gentle vegan exfoliator, and reviewers report that they noticed a new glow in their complexions after their first use!

Get the California Glow Enzyme Face Scrub with Pineapple and Papaya Enzymes with free shipping for $28, available from Kopari!

When shoppers say that their “skin could use some extra TLC,” they reach for this scrub to get the job done! It’s designed to remove dead skin from your face and help unclog pores, as well as soothe and moisturize your face. The pineapple and papaya enzymes act as gentle exfoliants that may brighten up your complexion, as well as an EcoScrub exfoliant that works to physically polish and buff your skin.

Here’s how it works: Take a quarter-size amount of product and start working the scrub in circular motions onto dry skin — concentrating on the areas that you feel need the most help. Shoppers note that the exfoliating feeling is incredibly gentle, so if you have sensitive skin, don’t be afraid to give this scrub a shot. Then proceed to rinse it off with warm water and follow up with moisturizer!

Get the California Glow Enzyme Face Scrub with Pineapple and Papaya Enzymes with free shipping for $28, available from Kopari!

You can use the scrub a couple of times per week, or just keep it on hand to give your skin a deep clean when necessary. This is a great product to use if you have a big event coming up and want to make sure you’re putting your most radiant face forward! There’s often buildup on your skin that you can’t necessarily see with the naked eye, which is why this scrub may be an amazing addition to your skincare routine. Given our previous success with Kopari’s products, we think this is sure to be a win!

See it: Get the California Glow Enzyme Face Scrub with Pineapple and Papaya Enzymes with free shipping for $28, available from Kopari!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more amazing skincare and body care available from Kopari!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!