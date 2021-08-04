This Non-Toxic Skincare Treatment May Send Dark Spots Packing — Just $20

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We know some people say it’s vain to spend too much time looking at yourself in the mirror, but it’s not like we’re always ogling our outfits and admiring how good we look (not that there’s anything wrong with that). Unfortunately, what we’re usually doing is staring at our skin and wishing it would look clear, balanced and bright.

We have a whole skincare routine to target basic concerns and cleanliness, but some skin issues require a little extra attention — and some specific treatments and ingredients. One most of us struggle with at one point or another is dark spots. Too much sun damage (or other type of damage) and bam — your tone is all off. That’s when it’s time to pick up a treatment specifically made to fade dark spots away!

Get the Naturium Tranexamic Topical Acid 5% for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

Tranexamic topical acid may leave discoloration and dark spots shaking in their boots, so we love seeing it as the main key ingredient of this treatment. It’s also a fantastic pick because it’s known to work well with all skin types, so it may not matter whether you have dry, oily or mature skin, for example. The formula also contains kojic acid, niacinamide and antioxidant-rich licorice, which may not only help with brightening but also help smooth uneven texture and restore your skin’s moisture barrier!

This treatment was created to be gentle yet powerful so you can see its benefits and effects without introducing a slew of other issues like irritation, dryness or redness into your complexion. It has a skin-friendly pH level, so instead of knocking your skin off balance by being too acidic (or not acidic enough), it sits just right around the lovely middle of the two!

Get the Naturium Tranexamic Topical Acid 5% for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Naturium treatment has a clean formula that’s non-toxic, paraben-free, gluten-free, fragrance-free, vegan and cruelty-free. Its translucent texture is also nice and lightweight for easy absorption.

You’ll want to use this skincare treatment after cleansing, and remember to follow up with a moisturizer — and SPF if it’s daytime. Remember to be careful if you already have another acid in your routine too. You may find it best to alternate acid treatments every other day or even every other week. See what’s best for your skin and start enjoying that mirror again!

Get the Naturium Tranexamic Topical Acid 5% for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Naturium here and check out more skincare here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!