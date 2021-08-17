Find Out How This Toning Body Cream Is ‘Changing’ Shoppers’ Lives

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We challenge you to find someone who’s never dealt with some sort of body confidence issue in their lifetime. We’ve all been there! While it’s most important to feel self-assured and happy with yourself, there will always be problem areas that are stubborn and frustrating to try and fix. At the top of the list for many of Us? Cellulite.

You can work out every day and still notice cellulite on your body — it’s just a fact. There are tons of creams and topical treatments that you can try to help make cellulite less visible, but it’s hard to know which actually work. According to shoppers, this toning cream from Dermelect is providing “life-changing” results, so we wanted to get to the bottom of what makes the product tick!

This toning cream is meant to target cellulite, sagging skin and improve your skin’s elasticity for a firmer look. While it’s primarily intended for use on the thighs or backside area (known as prime cellulite locations), it may be great for the arms, stomach and love handles too.

The formula consists of a blend of natural ingredients that may help your skin get its bounce back — not to mention feel super moisturized and replenished. There’s a mix of caffeine, vitamins A and E as well as ginkgo biloba that work together to get the skin-smoothing results that shoppers want to see. You can also use this cream to help make stretch marks less visible thanks to its moisturizing properties.

Reviewers say that this body toning cream makes their skin “soft and smooth,” and claim it’s a great product to have for the summer season. The consistency is reportedly not greasy at all and is said to absorb quickly into the skin, so you’re not left waiting for it to dry when you’re in a rush.

One shopper notes that they used this to help with the cellulite on their legs and noticed a difference “within a week,” and another said that they “can’t believe the difference” visible on their arms. Even if you give this product a try and don’t notice results immediately, it’s important to stay consistent. With time, you could see the same “life-changing” effects that so many of these ecstatic customers are reporting!

