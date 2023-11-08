Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

First and foremost, this article is for those who live in a dryer, cooler climate and welcome the four seasons. To those who do not, pull up a seat and stick around. Your friends may want a gift from you soon with a handwritten note reminding them to visit you in sunny Florida. But for those who chose snow as their fireside companion, we want to remind you that winter is coming (cue Game of Thrones intro music). Although the threat of white walkers is not immediately apparent, dry skin is. Your hands are about to split, crack and peel, which can take on a different type of horror and make others want to run in the other direction. Fortunately, we’ve discovered a hand recovery kit so incredible, you’ll never need to fret (or bite your nails) again. The whole kit and caboodle soothes your skin and strengthens your thin, brittle nails using five products total for soft, supple hands.

Get the Dermelect Hand Recovery System for just $75 (was $92)!

1. Launchpad Bonding Nail Strengthener

First, nurse your damaged, peeling nails back to health with a protein peptide-infused base coat to create a stronger barrier and regain hydration in your nailbed. Like a runner to water, this nail strengthener clings on and increases flexibility.

2. Makeover Smoothing Ridge Filler

Place a smooth coat, filling in uneven nails and jagged edges. Think of it like a primer that makes your nails healthier, conceals blemishes and can double as a shiny polish.

3. High Maintenance Instant Nail Thickener

This helps your brittle nails have a fuller appearance and creates the illusion of 50% thicker nails. People will begin to think you have a manicurist on speed dial. It also resists chipping and splitting, so you don’t get cracked nails when you open a pickle jar or type an email.

4. Rejuvenail Fortifying Nail & Cuticle Treatment

Nothing is more annoying than your cuticle splitting off while you peel and bite at it throughout the day, causing sores and spurts of blood to dribble off your hand. Let’s avoid it altogether and fortify the nails, moisten your cuticles and soften your ingrown nails — all with a flick of this treatment.

5. Timeless Anti-Aging Daily Hand Treatment

Beloved by nurse practitioners and those who constantly wash their hands for work, the smooth, creamy formula is grease-free and reduces dark spots while plumping the skin — making it hydrated and appear younger.

Get the Dermelect Hand Recovery System for just $75 (was $92)!

Altogether, this recovery system makes the silkiest of manicured hands and is chocked full of Vitamin E, collagen and biotin to promote healthier, stronger skin. As noted by one customer, "After six months of using it, my nails are strong and smooth! My nail tech is so impressed he has recommended [it] to several other customers!" You can buy them all individually, but currently, Dermelect is running a special, selling the entire kit for just $75. That's a great deal, one your hands will thank you for in the process. It makes a nice gift, too. Who knows, maybe you'll be sending this kit to your friends in Florida so they can visit you. Plus, if you purchase anything over $60, you automatically get a free spa headband added to your cart. While you're there, it's worth peeking at their bestselling Rapid Repair Moisturizer, known for repairing sensitive skin with cool, calming ingredients that leave your skin radiant and hydrated. Give it a try before these deals expire! Remember, winter is coming.

See it! Get the Dermelect Hand Recovery System for just $75 (was $92)!

