This Cooling Under-Eye Gel Is Specifically Designed to Target Puffiness

Eye puffiness. Sigh. Who knows what we’re talking about? Chances are, we’ve all dealt with this pesky problem at one point or another. It’s incredibly common — when you don’t get enough sleep or end up having a late night with friends, it tends to show around the eyes first. But we don’t want to look exhausted — especially if we have a huge meeting or a date night planned!

Products specifically designed for the eye area that may help reduce puffiness are our secret weapons to looking like we got the best beauty sleep of our lives, and this gel from Dermelect is the cream of the crop! Shoppers absolutely love the results they’re seeing after minimal use, and reports claim it only gets better over time.

What stands out about this eye gel is that the formula utilizes the cooling benefits of aloe vera, which is a common plant extract that may help calm the skin. You’ve probably used an after-sun gel or lotion containing aloe if you tend to soak up the summer rays, and you will receive that same soothing effect with this product! There are also other mellowing agents included, such as chamomile extract, to help the sensitive skin around the eyes feel nourished.

This gel also includes ingredients that diminish other skin problems that occur in the region, including signs of aging! Hyaluronic acid may help the skin feel hydrated and appear plumper, while retinol is a common ingredient that may reduce fine lines and wrinkles — meanwhile, vitamin C may brighten up the skin. Think of this as a skincare smoothie that’s packed with nutrients!

Shoppers also note that this gel has reduced dark circles over time, which is another added benefit that makes Us want to add this product to our daily skincare regimen immediately! A pro tip that we learned is to store this gel in your beauty fridge (or the standard one in your kitchen) so that it feels even cooler on contact, which could potentially calm down puffiness even faster. Even if you don’t see any signs of aging or deal with puffiness and dark circles all the time, this gel may help wake you up in the morning and completely transform your overall complexion. Reviewers of all ages absolutely adore this product, and we’ve become instant fans of it as well!

