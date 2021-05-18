This Quenching Mask Is Going to Be the Next Big Thing in Lip Care

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If there’s one skincare struggle we think almost everyone has dealt with, it’s chapped lips. Sometimes they even start cracking, so you’re dealing with flakes and pain all at once. Keeping our pout supple, smooth and protected is tougher than it seems. We’ve probably tried about a million lip balms throughout our lives, but finding a lip product that makes a substantial difference almost seems like an impossible task.

We got our hopes up when influencers started recommending lip masks from brands like Laneige and Milk Makeup, but even then, our lips wanted more. Only when we found this innovative lip mask from Dermelect did we know we had just stumbled upon the holy grail we’d been waiting for!

Get the Smooth & Supple Lip Mask Melt from Dermelect with free shipping! Sign up for Auto Delivery to save 15%!

This cruelty-free lip mask is about to be the next big thing in lip care, so you want to nab one for yourself before everyone else realizes they need it too. It has a collective reviewer rating of 4.9 out of 5 right now, so you know it’s about to make a serious impact in the lip and skincare world!

Reviewers say that when they use this mask, it feels like they’re taking their lips “on a trip to the spa.” Those who have suffered from chapped lips for years and years say it’s a total “game-changer.” One shopper said that other popular lip masks left them with “sticky, tacky lips” and built-up residue in the morning, but with this mask, their lips are left “soft, smooth and moisturized.” Reviewers can’t get enough of how it “literally does melt upon contact” — and how it “stays on without looking greasy” too!

Apart from the mask’s lip-quenching formula, reviewers are even obsessed with the accessories. First, each jar comes with a little applicator, which means you don’t have to stick your finger inside. Hygiene win! This applicator is also made of zinc, so shoppers love how soothing the “cooling sensation” is when they use it. Another win you can’t see in the photos is the mirror on the bottom of the jar. So good for when you’re out and about!

With evening primrose oil, Abyssinian oil and jojoba oil, this lip mask is ready to nourish your lips from the very first application. We love that there’s a berry blend too. First, it’s “subtly sweet,” and second, it’s packed with antioxidants, which means it may protect your lips from environmental damage. We can see why so many people love wearing this mask in the daytime too. Wear it alone, over your lip color or as a base layer — or you can layer, layer, layer!

