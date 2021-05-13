Wish Your Pores Would Disappear? This ‘Renewal’ Mask Is Like Magic

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all have pores. They’re simply a part of our skin, and having them there is a good thing! We just can’t help it though — sometimes, we can’t stand the way they look on our face. When they’re clogged and congested, they’re all we can see. Even our foundations and concealers can’t stand up to them!

Before we worry about makeup, let’s pedal back to the origin of our enlarged pores. It’s all about the skin, and that means skincare is the first step to taking care of it. We’ve all tried different masks and ingredients before, but if you’re seriously sick of staring at your own pores on every Zoom call, this REN mask is where it’s at!

Get the Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask at REN Clean Skincare!

We all want to see instant results when it comes to skincare, right? The best results obviously take time, but this mask just needs 10 minutes to show you a hefty taste of what it can do. In just 10 minutes of wear time, this mask claims to firm and tighten the look of pores by decongesting and cleansing them, brighten skin, reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles, smooth skin texture, lighten hyperpigmentation and more. Reviewers say it’s helped calm their breakouts too!

This exfoliating mask is made with all-natural fruit-derived acids from pineapple, passion fruit and papaya. We’re talking glycolic, lactic, citric and tartaric acids — a skincare super team of clean, cruelty-free ingredients!

Reviewers say they saw “amazing results” after their first use of this mask, loving the “instant glow” it gave their complexion. They say their skin feels “rejuvenated” when they use it, and that it even “smells great” too. One said it has helped “correct the overall texture” of their skin after dealing with seemingly impossible acne scars, while another who considers themselves “quite lazy” with masking reported being super happy with this quick and easy product!

It’s recommended that you use this mask three times a week depending on your skin’s needs. Some shoppers opt for just once a week too, making it last even longer. Start off with dry, clean skin and apply a generous amount to your face, avoiding your eye area. Then you can do whatever you want for 10 minutes. Watch TV, close your eyes and meditate, read a book or maybe even get back to doing your job if you’re working from home. Once time is up, simply rinse and pat dry. Remember, a little tingle is normal — and always wear your sunscreen afterwards!

