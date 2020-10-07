So Many Gorgeous Designer Jackets Are Up to 42% Off at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve officially entered that time of year when outerwear is pretty much a necessity every day. You’re going to need something for warmer days with cool breezes, something for the colder days when you can start to see your breath and definitely something for rocking both indoors and outdoors. Unlike a top or a dress, a specific jacket or coat is something you may wear every single day of the week — it’s a repeat piece. That’s why you need to make sure you have one of amazing quality. If you’re going to invest in something, this is it!

By “invest,” we don’t mean spend thousands of dollars. Even when we’re shopping designer and higher-end brands, we’re still all about those serious sales. Want to set yourself up with a designer jacket for less this fall and early winter? We’ve rounded up nine we found on Nordstrom, all majorly marked down. Check them out below!

This Sam Edelman Wool-Blend Coat

This soft and warm coat is the epitome of fall chicness. We’re so in love with the tortoiseshell buttons and notched collar!

Get the Sam Edelman Notched Collar Wool Blend Coat (originally $240) for just $150 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Ralph Lauren Quilted Coat

A great coat for chillier days, this Ralph Lauren fave features a trendy diamond-quilted pattern and some faux shearling to really solidify it as a must-have!

Get the Lauren Ralph Lauren Quilted Coat with Faux-Shearling Lining (originally $220) for just $130 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Karl Lagerfeld Windbreaker

This light nylon windbreaker is gorgeously flattering with its smocked cuffs and logo tape waistband. Its longer hem puts a feminine spin on the style, and we’re obsessed!

Get the Karl Lagerfeld Paris Long Windbreaker Jacket (originally $220) for just $150 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Vince Camuto Denim Jacket

You can’t go wrong with a denim jacket, and this crisp white one is a total standout. It’s a new way to wear a classic look, and the fact that it’s 25% off makes it all the more special!

Get the Two by Vince Camuto Denim Jacket (originally $99) for just $74 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Anne Klein Faux-Suede Jacket

The way the lapels on this open jacket cascade like a waterfall is brilliant. They drape in a way that accentuates your figure, and the flow of the faux suede is everything!

Get the Anne Klein Drape Front Faux Suede Jacket (originally $139) for just $83 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This London Fog Trench

This water-repellent trench coat is so sophisticated, from its removable belt, to its storm flap, to its epaulets at the shoulders. We’d expect nothing less from London Fog, and we’re so excited this piece is now under $200!

Get the London Fog Heritage Water Repellent Trench Coat (originally $250) for just $199.90 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Rails Military Jacket

This cropped jacket is great for either fall or spring, especially if you grab the Rose Dust shade. The cargo-inspired pockets and back flap are wonderful accents, and we love the toggle-drawstring hem!

Get the Collins Military Jacket (originally starting at $198) now starting at just $119 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Sandro Tweed Jacket

This snowy-white jacket actually has silvery fibers to make it sparkle like real snow. Add on the braided trim and you have a piece that will pull in compliments like an extra-strength magnet!

Get the Sandro Metallic Cotton Blend Tweet Jacket (originally $580) for just $435 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Ralph Lauren Leather Jacket

One more Ralph Lauren piece because…well, it’s Ralph Lauren! This leather jacket is so smooth and soft, putting a cleaner, sleeker look on the traditional moto design!

Get the Lauren Ralph Lauren Band Collar Leather Jacket (originally $430) for just $250 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

