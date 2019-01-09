When it comes to jumpstarting our journey to wellness, finding the perfect balance of a solid fitness plan and a healthy diet to suit our needs can be quite a challenge. Sure, we can entrust our trainer with sculpting our body and stick to a strict nutrition plan, but it’s always good to have that extra support to help us meet our desired goals. While most people find comfort in a workout buddy, we have something more effective in mind that will leave Us yearning for more: a detox tea.

A great way to whip our body into shape from the inside out, detox teas are an absolute must-have. Not only can this drink potentially help Us shed unwanted weight, but we may also get rid of bloating to look and feel our best every day. We’re excited to try the Baetea 14-Day Teatox Detox Herbal Tea Supplement on Amazon, since reviewers can’t stop raving about it!

See It: Grab the Baetea 14-Day Teatox Detox Herbal Tea Supplement on Amazon starting at $24 while it’s still in stock. Be sure to pick up the $5 coupon on your first order (price reflected at checkout). Available with Amazon Prime. Not feeling it? Check out other detox teas on Amazon today. Please note, prices are accurate at the update date of publication, January 9, 2019 but are subject to change.

Formulated with a delicious blend of herbs including oolong wuyi leaf, matcha green tea and more, this tea can help to boost our energy and get rid of excess bloating all in one shot! We also love that this beverage includes delicious ingredients like pomegranate and ginger root for a great taste we’ll enjoy.

What we love most about this refreshment is that Baetea notes it’s free of any harsh ingredients to keep our body as healthy as can be. We dig that this drink may help to decrease our appetite and leaves Us feeling full and satisfied. Complete with tons of vitamins and nutrients that will leave our body feeling balanced and energized, this delicious find is the real deal.

The best part? This blend is free of senna! While most products often include various laxatives, this teatox is a refreshing change of pace! A smart way to calm and cleanse our body, this drink could be the tea we’ve been searching for! We also love that we can swap out a cup of joe for this product to keep Us focused and upbeat throughout our day.

This beverage is pretty easy to make, too! Simply add one tea bag to a cup, pour in near boiling water, allow the tea to steep for 3-5 minutes before drinking and enjoy! We can savor a tasty cup every morning or before a workout to get the maximum effect. Since this drink is best absorbed with food, we recommend enjoying this refreshment with a fully balanced meal with every use.

With over 5,000 glowing reviews, it’s easy to see why Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of this offering. Many reviewers love that this brew tastes amazing without the need of adding any sweeteners, while others appreciate that this product works to suppress appetite with ease. Shoppers also said they lost weight and felt energized, while others like that it can help with digestion. One reviewer shared that after starting the teatox with a regular exercise routine, they saw changes with their body after only a week’s use.

Many reviewers also like that this blend is senna-free, while others love the taste of the mint, lemon and ginger flavors.

The perfect beverage for anyone looking to sip their way to a healthy body, we already have this on standby. Start the new year off right and add this detox tea to your pantry today!

