This Smart Scale Will Help Us Reach Our Fitness Goals

The new year is officially underway and now is the time to bring our resolutions to life! While some of Us may have made promises to read more books or spend more time with family, one of the most popular goals is to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Since the holiday season is officially over, it’s time to give our body the attention it deserves and get back on the right track.

Sure, you may have renewed your gym membership and revamped your diet, but the only way to truly see the benefits of the work you’re putting in is to track your progress. While a Fitbit watch may be the first thing that comes to mind, the Shop With Us team is thinking of something that provides a little more insight: a smart scale! A great tool that will help Us reach our body and overall health goals, this gadget is the number one product on our shopping list!

See It: Grab the Qardio QardioBase 2 Smart Scale Body Analyzer at Bed Bath & Beyond for up to 20 percent off the original price $150, starting at $120 for Beyond+ members while it’s still in stock. Not really feeling it? No worries! Check out other smart scales at Bed Bath & Beyond today!

The Qardio QardioBase 2 Smart Scale Body Analyzer is the tool that will help bring our goals to life! Designed with a variety of innovative modes, this scale allows Us to understand our body better and provide the in-depth information we need to tweak our lifestyle routine for desired results.

While we typically need to use multiple machines to get the data we need, this product offers it all in one shot! We can now track our weight, view changes in our body composition including muscle mass, fat, water, bone and more! A smart way to see how our body is responding to our efforts, this scale is an absolute must-have!

Our favorite detail? The pregnancy mode! Created especially for moms-to-be, the feature is great for helping women track their changes all the way up to their due date.

A cool product that everyone in the house can use, this scale will make a fabulous gift for a big or growing family! Even better, this tool automatically recognizes different users while keeping our loved ones’ results private.

Designed with a 3-inch LED screen and tempered glass, this sleek design will look amazing with any bath décor setup. There is also a USB to micro USB charging cable included that will power up this device with ease. We also dig that we can pair this product with the free Qardio app using our smartphone or tablet, so we can have our data right at our fingertips.

We are in awe of the black style but we can also opt for the arctic white style for a chic neutral.

We also love how easy it is to clean this, too. Simply spray a glass cleaner on a paper towel, wipe clean and presto! It truly doesn’t get any easier than this!

Priced at $150, this product is worth every penny. Bed Bath & Beyond shoppers are equally impressed with this Qardio offering! Many reviewers love the sleek design and appreciate that it is very easy to use. Shoppers also dig that the gadget keeps the history of all weigh-ins and that you don’t need to have your phone on hand while taking a measurement. One reviewer shared that this product has helped to keep her on a strict diet.

One reviewer even said that the scale smiled and winked for a cool effect. A nice touch for users who may be a little nervous with learning how to navigate this construction, this feature will certainly put our minds at ease. Many reviewers also like that the app also ties in with the Apple health kit and the MyFitnessPal app to make monitoring your journey as seamless as possible.

Ready to hit your fitness goals this year? This smart scale will make your journey super easy and fun! We know that sticking to our new year’s resolutions can be pretty hard, but thanks to this smart gadget we can all remain focused.

