We Made an Outfit Perfect for Gym Selfies for Under $100 at Walmart

Gym visits and selfies just got extra stylish this year thanks to the threads we spotted in the Walmart activewear section! Since we plan to stay active for all of 2019, it’s only appropriate that we motivate ourselves with a chic activewear upgrade for our closets.

While our wardrobes are full of luxe designs that we splurged on, we love affordable athletic attire just as much. One of our favorite places to scoop up new activewear duds is Walmart, of course.

With such a large assortment of clothes, shoes and accessories available at those famous rollback prices, Walmart is just an upgrade-your-entire-wardrobe kind of place. With head-to-toe outfits priced under $100, jazzing up our activewear collection at Walmart is going to be as easy as snapping pics in-between workouts for Instagram.

Check out the look we pulled together for the first gym selfie of the year that’s under $100!

Full Zip Hoodie

The Cascade Blue Women’s Athleisure Full Zip Hoodie features trendy contrast panels on the shoulders and at the pockets to add extra personality to the solid hue. The design is available in four colors including black, heather charcoal, heather grey and silver pink. Sizes range from small to XXL.

See it: Scoop up the Cascade Blue Women’s Athleisure Full Zip Hoodie with Contrast Woven Pockets for $16 while so many colors are in stock. Prefer a different style? Check out all the sweatshirts and hoodies available at Walmart.

Performance Crop Leggings

The Avia Women’s Active Stripe It Up Performance Crop Leggings have all the features we need for a really great workout experience. The fabric blend includes spandex which makes this design extra stretchy and perfect for moving around in. The leggings also have power mesh for ventilation so we can keep cool while working out. We also love that the leggings have side pockets and a waistband with an inner drawcord. The best part about working up a sweat in these leggings is that the fabric is moisture wicking so we remain dry even when we’re working up a sweat.

Plus, the side stripe is so chic. Sizes range from small to XXXL.

See it: Scoop up the Avia Women’s Active Stripe It Up Performance Crop Leggings for $15 while so many colors are in stock. Prefer a different style? Check out more pants and leggings available at Walmart.

Double Layer Sports Bra

This Danskin Women’s Premium Active High Impact Double Layer Sports Bra features four shoulder straps and striped elastic on the back for extra support. We also appreciate the high neck design and removable bra cups. The sports bra also has moisture wicking fabric for keeping Us dry during a workout. We can snag this pick in three colors including forged iron (grey), faded denim (light blue) and gray ridge (a greyish lavender). Sizes range from small to extra large and are available based on color.

See it: Scoop up the Danskin Women’s Premium Active High Impact Double Layer Sports Bra with Back Detail (marked down to 29 percent off its original $31, now $22) while it’s on sale and so many colors and sizes are in stock. Prefer a different style? Check out more sports bras available at Walmart.

Metallic Gym Bag

As it goes with all of our outfits, we’ll be completing our gym looks with a chic bag. With a faux suede outer in a silver metallic finish, this No Boundaries Silver Metallic Suede Duffle is the perfect standout design. The roomy bag has a full-zip main compartment plus a slip pocket inside. A woven shoulder strap and woven double handles make this a duffle that’s easy to tote whether we’re heading to a pilates class or hopping on a flight.

See it: Scoop up the No Boundaries Silver Metallic Suede Duffle for $14. Prefer a different style? Check out more gym bags available at Walmart.

Mesh Running Sneakers

The Avia Women’s Caged Mesh Athletic Shoe is made of soft fabric on its upper portion that gives our feet the flexibility we need to move around. The sneaker is available in four colors including black, grey, heather grey and lavender. Sizes range from 6 to 11 and are available based on color.

Shoppers who already own this sneaker vouch for how comfortable it is to wear thanks to a lightweight mesh design. One reviewer shared that she works at a hospital and this is her go-to sneaker for being on her feet for hours.

Another shopper noted that this shoe runs narrow, so it’s important to eye the size guide and size up if necessary to get the most suitable fit.

See it: Scoop up the Avia Women’s Caged Mesh Athletic Shoe for $18 while so many sizes and colors are in stock. Prefer a different style? Check out more sneakers available at Walmart.

