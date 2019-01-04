Buying ASAP: This Fleece Is Cute, Cozy and Under $15 at Walmart

With the winter season in full effect, it can be hard to zero in on the perfect layer that will keep Us warm on our dash to the gym or while out for a jog. Whether you’re sticking with your everyday jacket or braving the chilly temps with a lightweight coat, we know how important it is to have a functional, yet stylish option for every workout session.

Naturally, we’re always on the hunt for a design that is equal parts cozy and chic. While we can easily layer on a traditional sweater or hoodie, nothing keeps us warm without the bulk like a fleece sweatshirt. Sure, we’re pretty much smooth sailing with a warm knit, but fleece adds an extra layer perfect for tackling the chilly weather. While we discovered many options that provided the super soft and smooth feel that we love, we found the perfect match that fits all of our needs and is budget-friendly!

The Athletic Works Women’s Active Fleece Cowlneck Sweatshirt is the snug essential everyone needs! It has a loose fit that provides a breathable feel, plus it’s perfect for layering over a tank top, basic camisole or even a light T-shirt. There is also a cowlneck detail that comfortably reaches the chin to keep our necks protected from the harsh wind. Designed with soft fleece fabric, we may never take this creation off!

Made with thumb holes, this knit helps to ease movement during all of our workouts, so we can perform at our maximum level. Plus this fleece is chic enough to wear outside the gym, too, since it looks almost identical to our favorite sweaters.

Hitting right at the hips, this fleece will look great with a pair of high-waist leggings or even jeans. We also love the ribbed detailing along the neck, hem and cuffs for a trendy look.

Available in a variety of colors ranging from classic tones to muted shades, this fleece pullover will mix and match perfectly with our ever-changing style. Coming in versatile colors, the black soot and medium grey heather options are at the top of our list because they both can easily transition from work to the gym.

We’re also in awe with the metropolis burgundy style. While this pullover is more of a lavender and periwinkle purple, this hue will add a playful vibe to all of our ensembles. Whether we’re hitting the gym, lounging at home or running errands, this chic knit will come right in handy.

Best of all? This comfy number is super affordable! Priced at $15, we can load up on all the different colors without having buyer’s remorse.

Not sure how to style this sweater for the gym? We’ve got you covered! We’re pulling out our favorite moisture-wicking leggings, a sports bra, a breezy tank top and Nike sneakers. We can even swap our leggings for a cropped design for more breathability! For days when a no-fuss look is needed, we can keep it simple with bike shorts and a crop tank.

Thinking of a loungewear number? We can wear this style with jogger pants and fuzzy slippers to curl up on the couch with a good book.

Our everyday style can also welcome this comfy garment with ease. We can wear skinny jeans, Ugg boots, a top coat and a tote bag to run errands. We can also layer this design over corduroy pants, slip on our favorite mules and top this look off with a wrap coat and a hobo bag for a casual Friday ensemble for the office. For days when we’re hitting the mall with our girlfriends, we can pull out boyfriend jeans, ankle-cut booties, a midicoat and a cross-body bag for a relaxed, yet fashionable outfit. There are so many looks we can dream up!

Sizes S to XXL are currently up for grabs. If you ask Us, you can never have too many comfy pullovers in your closet and this design is worth adding to the bunch! It’s a new year and it’s the perfect time to welcome some new styles into your closet. With a deal this good, it’s only right that we indulge!

See It: Grab the Athletic Works Women’s Fleece Cowlneck Sweatshirt at Walmart for only $15 in black soot, medium grey heather and metropolis burgundy while it’s still in stock. Not quite feeling it? Check out other fleece styles at Walmart today!

