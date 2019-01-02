New year, new Us! While we’re all about getting our sweat on year-round, there’s just something about the moment the clock hits midnight on Jan. 1 that makes us want to step our game up even more. From trying out new workouts (aqua spin class, anyone?) to going harder at the gym, 2019 will be the year of working out and having fun while we’re at it. Excuses? Let’s leave those in 2018 and way behind us.

The most exciting part about making a commitment to get in shape (besides the actual making it happen part) is finding cute gear to wear while burning calories. One of the most pivotal items in any active person’s wardrobe — besides a pair of sneakers — is an awesome pair of leggings. It’s no easy feat finding the perfect pair, either: They have to be totally opaque, fit like a glove, compress any areas we might feel a little uncomfortable about and wick away moisture whether we’re flowing through our asanas in a Bikram yoga class, going for a morning run or even belaying at our local rock climbing gym.

See it: Check out the Alo Airbrush Tech Lift High Waist Leggings for just $118 in one of four colors at Nordstrom! Not feeling it? Check out other leggings at Nordstrom!

The Alo Airbrush Tech Lift High Waist Leggings are designed to feel like a second skin, no matter the workout or occasion. They feature smooth flatlock seams that won’t rub or chafe against our skin during even our sweatiest workouts. The extra-wide waistband is designed to hit above the belly button and can even be folded over for anyone that’s not a fan of the high-waisted look. Additionally, these leggings fit so flawlessly, they won’t slide down mid-workout or at any point throughout the day.

While all leggings are stretchy (isn’t that the point?) these feature an anything-but-basic four-way-stretch that’s designed to feel like they’re molded into the skin for the most comfortable fit ever. They almost feel like we’re wearing nothing at all, which is perfect for anyone that feels like most workout gear is either too constricting or too heavy on the skin.

The Alo leggings are designed to wick away any sweat or moisture, plus they’re antimicrobial — perfect for wearing during even the most intense workouts! Leave your go-to hot yoga shorts at home, because these leggings will feel just as lightweight as wearing a pair of shorts (or even nothing at all)! They also crop right at the ankle, making them a great option when it’s just too cold outside to wear 7/8 length leggings.

All Alo pieces are designed for comfort. Designed in Los Angeles, each Alo silhouette is designed to be flattering, chic and look as downtown-cool going from the gym to brunch with the gals. Each piece is designed to be optimized for performance as well as style. But above all, every tank top, sports bra or pair of leggings, of course, is designed to be both practical and durable.

These particular no-frill leggings come in much more than just a basic (and effortlessly chic) black hue — there are three equally versatile shades to pick from!

A fan of dark colors but don’t want to go for black or navy? Try the Black Cherry shade! It’s a deep red-brown that’s surprisingly easy to wear! Just pair with all black or white and we have a flawless outfit ready to go!

Looking for a bit more color? Try the Rosewood shade! It’s the very hue of a California sunset, making it the best thing to wear for rooftop yoga or for a late afternoon or early evening run. They have just the slightest sheen, so it’s sure to catch the light beautifully.

Finally, we get that we’re still celebrating the start of the new year, but we like to think even further ahead — to spring! With warmer temps (hopefully) just around the corner, we’ve been dreaming about wearing lighter colors to ring in the season. Why not get started on our spring workout wardrobe and opt for a light blue pair of workout pants? The Alo leggings in the shade Cloud are the perfect sky blue shade we can’t wait to wear with our spring and summer whites. If we want to wear them in the winter, we can also pair them with more muted greys and black to tone down the beautiful blue shade.

We’re in good company — Nordstrom reviewers love the leggings, too! Many note that they’re the best leggings they’ve ever tried, plus they love that these are made to dry super quickly! Some even wore them to hot yoga. They don’t slide down, bunch up or roll, making them the perfect throw-on-and-go option, no matter where we’re headed.

