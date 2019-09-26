



Shopping should be fun. Buying ourselves cute new clothes to express our personal style? Who wouldn’t love that? Well, plenty of us, actually. Shopping seems fun until we actually do it and we can’t find one thing we actually want to take home and wear out!

Style boxes seem like a great idea. They’re all about finding clothing that works for us and only us, so why is it that so many of them seem to forget about size and body inclusivity? Don’t worry if you’ve yet to find one that works for you, because we’re about to introduce you to a personal styling service we love with pieces exclusively for women sizes 14 to 32!

See it: Limited time only! Get a Free Styling Fee (originally $20) on your first Dia&Co Box!

Nadia Boujarwah founded Dia&Co because she loved fashion but was experiencing endless difficulty finding clothes that fit not only her body but her personal style. She wanted to make shopping easy for other women like her so it wouldn’t feel like such a frustrating chore. Hence, this amazing service was born!

Dia&Co offers Dia Boxes to shoppers, all of which contain five items picked out by us and our very own personal stylist. To get started, all we need to do is take a 30-second quiz to discover our body shape, giving the stylists a head-start. Then we can move on to the five-minute style quiz, which will really put things in motion!

The style quiz will ask simple questions, like what stores we like to shop at, what patterns and colors we hate and even how often we dress in certain styles. That way its stylists can alter their picks in case we’re more on the casual side or need to dress up often, either for the office or for frequent date nights. Ooh la la.

We love that this service takes our budget into consideration too, so our stylist can put together a box we not only love, but can also afford. We can pick up to three items from the vast selection, and our stylist will bring it up to five for us to try. The box will be shipped right to our home and we’ll have five full days to decide what we want to keep, return or exchange. We only pay for what we keep! Even shipping is free both ways, and Dia&Co offers unlimited size exchanges until we find the right fit, knowing that not all brands have the same sizing. Love everything in your box? You can even get 25% off when you decide to keep it all!

Need a box every couple of weeks? How about once a month, or every other month? What if we just want to try it once for now? Dia&Co offers options for all of the above so we’ll never feel tied down to one plan. The brand even offers activewear boxes if we just joined a gym and need a wardrobe to go along with our new membership!

Already feeling excited about the styling possibilities Dia&Co will bring into your life? How could you not be? This service couldn’t be any more awesome, and once we receive our first box full of clothing tailored to fit our body, style, and budget, we’ll love it that much more!

