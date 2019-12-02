Alert! Diane Von Furstenberg Is 25% Off and We Love These 5 Items





is a household name — and the only thing that’s more iconic than the woman herself? Her clothing. It’s impossible not to spot a dress or jacket on the street corner and say to someone (or yourself), “That’s a DVF design!” After all, just think of the incredible popularity of the wrap dress over the past few decades. Like we said: iconic.

Of course, designs of such caliber require a hefty bank account. Yes, it’s worth every single penny and the value will only increase over time, but sometimes they just aren’t attainable. Luckily, DVF is offering up to 25% off when using code SHOPATWORK at checkout. The rundown is here:

15% off your purchase of $350

20% off your purchase of $550

25% off your purchase of $750

Naturally, we’d head on over to the site and score these five must-have items ASAP — also, you can snag an extra 10% off when you sign up for texts!

1. This Animal Print Situation

Headed off on vacay or just want to stock up for next summer? Do so in this popping print — trust Us.

Grab the Emilia Ruffled Crepe Mini Wrap Dress for $174 (originally $248)! Use promo code: SHOPATWORK, to receive additional savings at checkout!

2. This Smoking Jacket

You may think smoking jackets are just for the boys — but that’s not true! The floral fantasy is the tribute to the ’70s our wardrobes need — plus, it’s surprisingly versatile.

Grab the Valeria Stretch-Georgette Smoking Jacket for $359 (originally $598)! Use promo code: SHOPATWORK, to receive additional savings at checkout!

3. This Comfy Sweater

Nothing blends quite like wool and cashmere. This dynamic duo have joined forces to deliver the chicest sweater we’ve seen in ages. Perfect for the couch — but also perfect for a night-out when styled exactly like this!

Grab the Kat V-Neck Wool-Cashmere Sweater for $209 (originally $348)! Use promo code: SHOPATWORK, to receive additional savings at checkout!

4. This Floral Frock

Flirty, feminine and floral — do we even need to say more? This romantic dress is worth every single penny! From the neckline to the slit, all that anyone needs to do is add a belt and wear it for years (and years and years!) to come!

Grab the Viviana Silk Crepe De Chine Midi Dress for $298 (originally $498!) Use promo code: SHOPATWORK, to receive additional savings at checkout!

5. This Cropped Jacket

Now, a cropped jacket may not be at the top of your winter wish list — but the menswear-inspired notch lapel and padded shoulders are the ’80s vibes we need. And with a sale price like this, now’s the time to buy!

Grab the Macie Double-Breasted Cropped Jacket for $239 (originally $598)! Use promo code: SHOPATWORK, to receive additional savings at checkout!

