



The 2019 Nordstrom Cyber Sale is here! These Black Friday deals are officially here (and they’re early) — do you know what your plan of action is? It’s totally fair to say you might be a bit too overwhelmed to even know where to start — let alone what to start with! As usual, Nordstrom’s 2019 Cyber Sale is here to help with all of our shopping-related needs.

Once again, the retailer is bringing back the massive 2019 Norstrom Cyber Sale! With everything from fashion to beauty and accessories up to 50% off, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are both bound to be plentiful. In order to make everything slightly less stressful, we’ve rounded up our top seven picks to add to your cart ASAP — and a few other sales to check out too!

SPANX Faux-Leather Leggings

If you don’t own this versatile wardrobe staple, now is the time to make the investment!

Grab the SPANX Faux-Leather Leggings (originally $98) now only $78 + FREE SHIPPING at Nordstrom!

Sold out? Check out additional SPANX items and leggings on sale available at the Nordstrom 2019 Cyber Sale here!

Hunter Rain Boots

This beloved item, which has been rocked by everyone from Kate Moss to Reese Witherspoon, rarely gets marked down!

Grab a pair of the Hunter Original Tour Gloss Packable Rain Boot (originally $150) now only $100 + FREE SHIPPING at Nordstrom!

Sold out? Check out additional Hunter items available at the Nordstrom 2019 Cyber Sale here!

Zella Leggings With 6,300 Reviews

Comfy and cozy is the vibe for the rest of the year, so these are just the ticket.

See it: Grab a pair of the Zella Live-In High-Waist Leggings (originally $59) now only $39 + FREE SHIPPING at Nordstrom!

Sold out? Check out additional Zella items available at the Nordstrom 2019 Cyber Sale here!

Tory Burch Sandals

It may not be the season for open toes at the moment, but perhaps you have a getaway coming up — or just want to be prepared for next summer!

See it: Grab a pair of the Tory Burch Metal Miller Sandal (originally $228) now only $150 + FREE SHIPPING at Nordstrom!

Sold out? Check out additional Tory Burch items available at the Nordstrom 2019 Cyber Sale here!

This Madewell Sweater

Knitwear by Madewell is always covetable — and the fact that it’s on sale truly takes it to the next level!

Grab the Madewell Belmont Sweater (originally $98) now only $59 + FREE SHIPPING at Nordstrom!

Sold out? Check out additional Madewell items also available at the Nordstrom 2019 Cyber Sale here!

These Blando Nada Boots

Not only are these boots endlessly chic, they’re waterproof — which is a serious game-changer for December nights out on the town!

Grab a pair of the Blando Nada Waterproof Boot (originally $220) now only $130 + FREE SHIPPING at Nordstrom!

Sold out? Check out additional Blando items at the Nordstrom 2019 Cyber Sale available here!

These Nike Running Shoes

Whether you’re hitting the treadmill or running to the brunch, these Nikes nail the athleisure trend.

Grab a pair of the Nike Women’s Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe (originally $150) now only $75 + FREE SHIPPING at Nordstrom!

Sold out? Check out additional Nike items also available at the Nordstrom 2019 Cyber Sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!