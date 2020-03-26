Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

On the hunt for some disinfecting wipes? Who isn’t? They were easily one of the first things to fly off the shelves the moment the world realized it was time to stock up. The problem is, that initial rush is still happening. It’s still so hard to find any disinfecting wipes, anywhere — especially ones that actually suit the CDC’s recommendations!

While the CDC suggests using soap and water when possible to clean your skin and surfaces, sometimes a wipe is necessary for certain things. That wipe, however, needs to have at least 60% alcohol to suit the guidelines to help properly protect you and others. It takes some serious digging, but there are still some wipes still out there, and we’ve found some you might want to check out — all with 60% alcohol or more. Of course, we must remind you to only buy what you need so everyone can have access to these products.

Winner Sterile Alcohol Prep Pads

These 100% cotton wipes are individually sealed so they won’t dry out and will stay totally sterile until you’re ready to use them. Each contains 70-to-75% isopropyl alcohol and is great for disinfecting anything from your fingers, to your phone, to a thermometer. Available in both a 100-pack and a 200-pack!

Get the Winner Sterile Alcohol Prep Pads starting at just $7 at Amazon! In stock as early as March 29, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

Dealmed Sterile Alcohol Prep Pads

Saturated with 70% isopropyl alcohol, these antiseptic pads are also a great choice for disinfecting your home or taking on the go — in case you need to leave the house for something super essential. They’re a great addition to a medical kit, but now they’re a great addition for to daily routine too.

Get the Dealmed Sterile Alcohol Prep Pads (300-pack) for just $10 at Amazon! Get it as early as April 1, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

Medline Sterile Medium Prep Pads

Another great choice with 70% isopropyl alcohol is these medium-sized wipes. Again, you get hundreds with one order, and these are currently in stock, so you can order right now and have to wait the least amount of time possible.

Get the Medline Sterile Medium Prep Pads for just $15 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as early as March 30, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

Shop all daily deals from Amazon here!

See more tips and information from the CDC here.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!