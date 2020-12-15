Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we were younger, we were obsessed with the idea of being Disney princesses. Are we over it? Not totally, but as the years have passed, we’ve found ourselves more and more drawn to the dark side. We’re not so into the evil plotting and magical curses IRL, but the boldness and edgy demeanor of all of our favorite movie villains? Perfection.

The one and only Heidi Klum feels the same. She recently collaborated with Disney to release a clothing collection totally inspired by the dark and sinister nature of famous villains like Maleficent, Ursula, Hades and more. The supermodel directed the collection herself, using her expertise in both the fashion world and Disney movies, and we have to say, she did a wickedly wonderful job. Here are our picks, available exclusively on Amazon!

This Glowing Maleficent Fleece

Maleficent has a truly bone-chilling stare, and this pullover fleece captures it from every angle. The coolest part? The eyes all glow in the dark. Grab the matching skinny sweatpants to get the full look!

Get the Disney Villains x Heidi Klum Maleficent Eyes Pullover Fleece for just $54 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Bad Boys Tee

This cotton tee features images of The Lion King’s Scar, Aladdin’s Jafar, Hercules’ Hades and The Princess and the Frog’s Dr. Facilier. Now that is one creepy crew!

Get the Disney Villains x Heidi Klum Hades, Scar, Dr Facilier, Jafar T-Shirt for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Soul-Tingling Bomber Jacket

This bomber jacket is a street style savior, ready to be paired with anything from a tee and jeans to an LBD and thigh-high boots. The graphics feature villains such as The Little Mermaid’s Ursula, the evil witch from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and more!

Get the Disney Unisex-Adult Villains X Heidi Klum Cast Your Curse Bomber Jacket starting at just $129 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Hypnotizing Tee

No matter how much you love dogs, you’ll be able to appreciate (and rock) this glow-in-the-dark Cruella de Vil tee, inspired by the 101 Dalmatians villainess. Don’t forget the matching bottoms!

Get the Disney Villains x Heidi Klum Cruella Glow Eyes T-Shirt for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Royally-Eerie Top

This long-sleeve tee features one of the Evil Queen’s most famous quotes in front, while in the back, there’s a glitchy overlay of the Her Royal Evilness herself. Remember, don’t bite the apple!

Get the Disney Villains x Heidi Klum Evil Queen Split Long Sleeve T-Shirt for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

