This Antibacterial Pillow Spray Can Help Prevent Pimples From Forming

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition.

It’s a fact of life: Pimples and other skin blemishes happen for a variety of reasons. If we don’t wash our faces, dirt and other oils can clog our pores — causing blackheads or whiteheads to pop up.

Aside from using topical serums and treatments to help fight pimples from forming, what else can you do? One of the easiest ways to prevent acne is to spray this antibacterial mist on your pillows before you go to bed. It’s seriously so simple, and could totally transform your complexion!

Get the Diva Stuff Anti-Bacterial Pillow + Travelers Mist for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as Thursday, March 26, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

This mist from Diva Stuff utilizes a variety of natural ingredients in its formula to help fight against bacteria that causes blemishes. We don’t always think about how much time we truly spend in bed (especially these days) — and how infrequently we might be washing our pillowcases. Our faces are constantly pushed against our pillows, and dirt and bacteria can easily build up. That’s where this product comes into play!

All you have to do is spray this mist on your pillow or other surfaces that come in contact with your face frequently, and you’re good to go! The key ingredient in this formula is tea tree oil. This is a natural antiseptic that is commonly used to fight acne and other pesky problems. And combined with this spray’s soothing lavender scent, this item can make your sleep a lot more enjoyable!

Get the Diva Stuff Anti-Bacterial Pillow + Travelers Mist for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as Thursday, March 26, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

You can get this spray in a large size a travel-friendly bottle — or even a combination of both! You can also use this mist on face masks, head rests (which is key for when you’re traveling again), eye masks and pretty much anything else you can think of! It’s safe to use, and can prove to be extremely effective. Sounds like a win to Us!

See it: Get the Diva Stuff Anti-Bacterial Pillow + Travelers Mist for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as Thursday, March 26, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Diva Stuff and shop all of the health and household products available on Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!