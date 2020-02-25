This DKNY Coat Has Faux-Fur Pockets — And a Shocking Sale Price

We feel like we’ve been dealing with frigid winter weather for at least three years straight at this point — but there’s nothing like throwing on a stylish, cozy coat to make us forget the cold. It may not be able to physically transport us to a tropical beach, but it can certainly have us feeling those vacation vibes in our mind!

That tropical illusion is dashed, however, once we stick our hands into our pockets to feel even warmer, only to be met with cold air creeping heavily through the seams. Why are so many coats designed without any consideration for keeping the pockets warm? We sort of use our hands, like, a lot, so moving forward without totally frozen fingers is definitely at the top of our wish list of life!

Get the DKNY Faux-Fur-Pocket Walker Coat (originally $400) for just $210 at Macy’s!

This DKNY coat is a classic, beautifully-designed piece…with a twist. It has a gorgeous and comfy wool-blend shell with button closures and a stand collar. Of course, however, the standout feature is the pockets. Who ever thought pockets would make Us do a double-take? These even had us on the verge of a triple-take. Just look at that luxurious faux fur! We couldn’t be more in love.

This mid-length coat just gets better and better the longer we stare at it. It’s the perfect mid-length for mobility without leaving our bottom out in the cold, and just take a peek inside to see that silky lining, making it easy to slip this piece on and off with ease!

We haven’t even talked about this sale price yet. This piece is nearly a full 50% off, which means you can save nearly $200 on it. Okay, okay…what’s the catch? Well, nothing, unless you consider never wanting to wear any of your other coats again a “catch.” But hey, freeing up some closet space never hurt anybody!

This DKNY coat is currently available in two colors, both of which share the same stunning sale price. Black is super posh, and we’d imagine it to be Posh Spice-approved too. We love the slight contrast of the black faux fur on the black shell, and obviously this timeless piece will be in style forever. Our other choice is Light Grey, a medium-tone grey that will work with any outfit underneath, as well as elevate it to the extreme. What’s that sound, you ask? Oh, only about a million compliments heading your way!

This coat is going to be a staple in your winter wardrobe, and we’re definitely wearing it any chance we get in fall and spring as well. Is it weird to hope for extra chilly summer nights too? We can only leave this coat hanging up for so long without rocking it!

Not your style? Check out more from DKNY here and other coats available at Macy’s here!

