The Best North Face Hoodie for In-Between Weather Is Now 40% Off

You know how it goes. You step outside, the sun is shining, you can feel the warmth tickling your skin ever so slightly…and then the hairs on your arms shoot up as a chilly breeze rudely pushes its way past you. And then it’s warm again. And then it’s cold again. And repeat.

If you put on a coat, you’ll definitely be too warm, but if you don’t wear a coat, you won’t be able to let go of your goosebump-covered arms for a second without wanting to sprint back inside. Even a typical hoodie is a little too heavy, while a light sweater allows for too much of that frosty airflow. The frustration is building inside of Us just thinking about it. We can all take a deep breath and let it go though, because The North Face is here to make it all better!

Get The North Face Drew Peak Pullover Hoodie (originally $70) for just $42 at Macy’s! Sale ends March 9, 2020.

This pullover hoodie is changing the game, especially at this time of year. We were pretty surprised to see it was marked down by a full 40%, but we certainly weren’t going to complain. We’ve especially been needing a piece like this lately. One that, as a reviewer said, is “warm enough that you can wear it without a coat” and “feels like a million bucks.” One that’s “easy to care for” too, while we’re at it!

This cotton-blend hoodie has long sleeves and features a color-blocked design that bleeds halfway down the sleeves, creating a layered illusion. It hits right at the hip and is thinner than your typical hoodie, but thick enough to still give you that toasty, cozy, comfy feel. Of course, there’s also a screen print logo right on the chest to further show off your good taste!

Get The North Face Drew Peak Pullover Hoodie (originally $70) for just $42 at Macy’s! Sale ends March 9, 2020.

One unexpected feature we absolutely have to point out on this TNF piece is the neckline. We know, what could be so special about the neckline of a hoodie? But this isn’t the typical drawstring style you’d expect. This hoodie actually features a mock neckline, which is incredibly trendy right now. You’d usually see this type of design on a sweater, but having it on a sweatshirt is all the more exciting!

This TNF hoodie is currently available in three color combos. Those looking for a classic, clean look can go with black/white, but if you want something a little softer visually, you can try gray/black. Prefer something that really pops and makes a statement? Red/black is definitely up your alley!

The sale on this pullover will end early March — right when you’ll especially need it — so if you love it, grab it now! You’ll be so happy you did once you slip it on for the first time!

Get The North Face Drew Peak Pullover Hoodie (originally $70) for just $42 at Macy’s! Sale ends March 9, 2020.

Not your style? Check out more from The North Face here and other sweatshirts on sale at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!