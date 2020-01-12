We’re Obsessed With This DKNY Velour Puffer — 62% Off!

Winter is a time where we need to prioritize keeping warm before braving the cold on blistery days. This means bundling up in layers that might not always be the most attractive or fashion-forward!

Fortunately, there are designers out there that are able to seamlessly blend the latest trends with functionality to give Us the perfect warm-weather pieces that we’ll be living in all season. We recently stumbled upon this stunning DKNY puffer that’s not only beautiful, but is also a steal for less than $100 at Macy’s!

Get the DKNY Sport Velour Puffer Jacket (originally $159) on sale for prices starting at just $60, available at Macy’s!

There aren’t enough compliments to give this luxurious puffer from DKNY, which we’re so happy that we’ve discovered. You can score it for prices starting at just $60, which is a whopping 62% discount! We fell for this jacket instantly — and if you did too, then definitely order it while you still can. We’re confident that this piece will sell fast, so act now!

The soft velour screams luxury and elevates the basic puffer look to a whole new level. This DKNY number is definitely more elegant than most of the similar styles that we’ve seen on the market, which is precisely why we adore it. It has a high standup collar that can also be folded down, depending on if your neck needs the extra warmth or not. It also features a bold black “DKNY” logo at the back of the jacket that’s made out of a shiny, patent-leather type material.

The puffer coat features a main zip that also includes snap button closures which run all the way down the front and has two pockets on either side of the waist to give your hands some warmth. There’s also a small zip pocket on the inside of the lining that can hold smaller, valuable items.

Macy’s shoppers “absolutely love” this DKNY puffer and say that it’s both “warm and stylish.” One reviewer assures shoppers that this coat “truly protects you from shivering cold,” so if you’re worried about how protective it is you need not worry! You can wear this jacket practically everywhere — from the gym, to work or even on a fun night out! It has enough chicness to it that makes it appropriate for every occasion under the sun, and we are totally smitten with it already. Excuse Us while we go add it to our carts it before it’s too late!

Not the style that you’re shopping for Check out more selections from DKNY and shop all of the jackets & blazers available at Macy’s here!

