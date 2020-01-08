Over 1,300 Nordstrom Reviewers Swear by This Erno Laszlo Vitamin C Peel

Winter is a magical season, but what we hate about it is how dry and dull our skin can become as a result! During the summer when we’re spending plenty of time basking in the sunshine, our skin benefits from all of the natural sources that keep it looking bright and fresh.

But in the winter we spend a significant portion of our day indoors and away from the cold, and our skin might start looking less than spectacular as a result. Fortunately for Us, we can turn to celebrated products to pick up the slack when our complexion is in dire need of a boost, which is exactly what you’ll get with this bestselling Erno Laszlo peel!

Get the Erno Laszlo White Marble Dual Phase Vitamin C Peel Exfoliator for $108, available from Nordstrom!

This vitamin C-rich two-step peel from Erno Laszlo has tons of Nordstrom shoppers leaving it rave reviews. They say that they saw noticeable results after just one use, and that they will definitely add it to their regular self-care routines. One reviewer even praised this as the “best peel ever,” which is a seriously high accolade that we can get behind!

This is a clarifying peel that’s fueled by an intensely potent formula designed to polish off your skin, and help fight against discoloration and dark spots. There are two steps involved: The first is to use the gentle exfoliating peel and spread an even layer over freshly cleansed skin, and the second is to mix in the activator over the peel and massage the skin for about a minute before rinsing with warm water. The process couldn’t be easier, and you’re sure to be supremely happy with the results you can get!

One Nordstrom reviewer said that using this peel felt “just like being at the spa,” and that they could “definitely tell a difference with [their] skin tone and softness” after regular use. They added that they will both recommend this product to anyone and that they’ll be repurchasing in the future. Anyone can try a product once — but the true marker of success is if a customer will come back to get it again!

Getting professional spa treatments might be out of the realm of possibility for a lot of us, but products like this peel from Erno Laszlo can help make us all feel like we’re getting professional-grade treatments. And with over 1,300 enthusiastic reviews, we know that this product is one to watch as the temperatures drop!

