Your Jeans Won’t Bunch Up in These Leather Riding Boots (Now Under $100)

Shoes are the true heroes of fashion. They make all the difference in any outfit. The contrast between jeans and a tee with sneakers and jeans and a tee with knee-high boots, for example, is vast. The sneakers say cool and casual — while the boots scream style. This is why we think every single wardrobe deserves its own pair of knee-highs!

A good pair of knee-high boots isn’t always easy to find though. Many of them are too tight around the calf, leading to bunching pants — and others aren’t flexible enough, so they end up causing heel and ankle pain. It’s important to find a pair that’s not only high in quality, but impressive in comfort and ease of wear. It’s difficult to find that pair without having to waste money on other pairs first though, which is why we wanted to help you skip that whole unpleasant searching period. We found a pair of boots you’ll love from the start!

Get the INC Fawne Wide-Calf Riding Leather Boots (originally $180) for just $99.99 exclusively at Macy’s! Sale ends January 26, 2020.

These fan-favorite INC boots aren’t only worth your time, but they’re so worth your money — especially now that they’re marked down to just under $100. This is a limited-time sale, however, so if you want to save $80, now is the time to act!

These Fawne boots are nearing 200 reviews, and shoppers “love the simplicity” of them. They say they’re “adorably stylish” and “beautiful,” and that they “get compliments on them just about every time [they] wear them.” They’re noting that “the leather quality is superb” and that they’re “very comfortable” to wear, recommending them to anyone and everyone!

These boots have a wide-calf shaft with elastic gores and a half-zipper closure. Shoppers are obsessed with this fit because they can actually tuck their pants into them without issue, and they also don’t need to enlist a friend or family member to help pull their boots off at the end of the day, which is an important plus!

These INC boots have studded pull-tab details at both sides, a round toe and a 1 ¼-inch flat heel. The leather upper is currently available in six colors, but some are selling out, so take a look immediately. You may have until January 26 to grab a pair, but that’s only if other shoppers don’t grab them all first!

