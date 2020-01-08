This Pearl Puffer Coat Is $280 Off and Unexpectedly Elegant

Picture a puffer coat. What do you see? Just an instrument to keep you warm, right? Some are cuter than others, but they’re all pretty simple overall. They’re casual must-haves for cold winter weather — but it’s not like we’re basing our outfits around them or are eager to show off their stylistic features.

It is true that most puffer coats tend to lay low when it comes to making a fashion statement. They know their role. The word “most,” however, means that there are some outliers out there trying to break the mold. And you know what? A few are actually succeeding. It’s no big surprise that a brand like Mackage would be one to release a coat that does just that, but what did surprise Us was the serious sale price currently on that coat at Nordstrom!

Get the Mackage Aura 800 Fill Power Down Puffer Jacket (originally $850) for just $570 at Nordstrom!

You read that right. This down coat from Mackage is $280 off, which is wild — especially as we’re about to face the coldest weather of the year. This timing is just too good! Honestly though, even if we spotted this coat in the beginning of June, we’d still buy it in anticipation of winter. Maybe we’d even plan a trip to a wintry paradise just so we could wear it even sooner!

Mackage is pretty much synonymous with elegance. We’re not kidding around here — Duchess Meghan of Sussex has even been spotted wearing the brand’s outerwear, so it’s royalty-approved! First, there’s the quality of the material and the functionality. This lined puffer coat is insulated with 800-fill-power down to keep you super warm and cozy in the cold, and it’s water-repellent, so it will keep you dry even as the snow is falling!

Get the Mackage Aura 800 Fill Power Down Puffer Jacket (originally $850) for just $570 at Nordstrom!

The visual details of this coat are what really sold Us. Most notable are the pearlescent beads dotting the shoulders, sleeves and hood. They’re not only such a fitting winter detail, but they’re totally pretty, cute, sophisticated and unexpected! We really love the fact that they’re on the hood because when you pull it up, it’ll be like you’re wearing a pearly halo!

This Aura puffer also features a shawl collar and button-loop closures in front that sit on the left side of the torso. These buttons are covered in lambskin leather that matches the shell of the coat and takes the elegance up yet another level — something we didn’t even know what possible!

The savings on this Mackage coat are just incredible. Making an investment on a down coat for winter is a major must if you ask Us, and this is the one that will make it all just so, so worth it!

Get the Mackage Aura 800 Fill Power Down Puffer Jacket (originally $850) for just $570 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out more from Mackage here and other coats available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!