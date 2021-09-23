These Cozy House Slippers Will Make You Feel ‘Possessed by Comfort’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You truly can’t underestimate the power of a cozy pair of slippers. When you wake up in the morning and slip your feet into plushy slippers, you immediately feel warm and fuzzy. You just know you’re starting your day on the right foot — no pun intended!

But there’s a lot of inventory out there — so how do you know you have a superior pair of slippers on your hands? Shoppers swear they haven’t found better slippers than the ones they scored from DL! They claim these beauties are incredibly soft and completely guide them to the most relaxed state of mind. One shopper even said that they were “possessed by comfort” the second they tried them on. Um, we’re officially intrigued!

Get the DL House Slippers for Women for prices starting at $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

That same reviewer mentioned that they were never particularly into slippers until they purchased this pair. Now they’re true believers in the magic of comfy footwear and note their “feet feel like they are floating in a pillowy cloud” when they wear them! At first glance, it’s clear that these slippers are seriously soft, but after further research (a.k.a. the slew of five-star reviews), we’re convinced we need them ASAP.

Although we wish they were appropriate for the outdoors, these slippers are definitely made for chilling at home. They offer a super thick sole that’s made from memory foam, which will leave you feeling supported while you’re wearing them. Reviewers exclaimed that they don’t have any type of foot pain when they walk around in these slippers, which is always a major plus. They have a simple double-strap design and are fuzzy all all over, and you can currently scoop them up in five fabulous shades!

What surprised Us most about these slippers is how inexpensive they are. Given their quality and the array of positive feedback, the under-$20 price tag is slightly shocking! Shoppers reaffirm that their slippers feel far more luxe than the cost would suggest, which left Us even more curious to pick up our own. Anyway, enough chit-chat — these are getting added to our carts immediately!

