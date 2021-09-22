This Cardigan Became Our New Fall Favorite the Moment We Put It On

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cardigans are a symbol of fall. They’re practically synonymous with the season. We can wear them open to add warmth and style to a preexisting look, we can wear them closed and pop them on solo, we can wear them around our waist, we can tie them over our shoulders — any chance we have to wear one, we’re pretty much always going to take it.

Not all cardigans, of course, are going to be worth your time. Some are super itchy, some are very thin and cheaply made and others look frumpy. The goal is to find something simple enough to go with just about any outfit, but it has to also be unique enough to wow people all by itself. We’d also prefer if it wasn’t super expensive!

Get the Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Ribbed Blouson Cardigan for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

This newly-released Amazon cardigan recently landed on my doorstep, and I unwrapped it and put it on right away. It checked off every box. It’s affordable, soft, fashionable and oh-so-comfortable. It quickly became a key part of my everyday work uniform, even if I had to blast the air conditioner a little higher than usual. It’s going to be a complete staple once the weather really cools down!

This cotton-blend cardigan is ribbed and has a medium-weight feel. It’s definitely warm, but it’s not so hot that you have to save it solely for snowy days. It’s a classic V-neck style with buttons up the placket, but it really stands out thanks to its slight blouson sleeve effect adding a little chic volume. The arcing seam details also take the ribbing to a whole new level of perfection!

While I got this cardigan in a versatile light grey heather shade, it actually comes in 10 colors, so to say you have options would be an understatement. Beige is also a fantastic neutral, or you could opt for black or ivory. Looking to go more colorful? Your options include navy, blue, pink, red, brown and green!

It comes as no surprise that this machine-washable cardigan is a total winner, as all Amazon Essentials pieces are created based on customer feedback and fine-tuned to “ensure quality, fit and comfort” — all at a low price. We will say though, some of our favorite Amazon exclusives tend to sell out pretty quickly, so if you’re loving this outfit-perfector, then let’s get shopping!

