This Pullover Sweater Is Luxuriously Soft and So Versatile — Under $30

Now that fall is officially here, we can embrace sweater season to the fullest extent. No one can tell us it’s “too early” to wear knitwear anymore or that it’s too soon to order pumpkin spice everything. We’re all in on autumn. How could we not be when there are such stylish pieces to wear?

A solid pull-on sweater is an absolute staple for fall. It’s something you can throw on when you need to go out and check the mail, but it’s also something you can wear out to dinner or to a backyard fire pit party with friends. Many are too loose or too tight, or perhaps too itchy, but this one from Amazon is just right!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Off Shoulder Sweater for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

This sweater has a loose and relaxed fit without moving into baggy territory. It has a wide, round neckline you can always let slide toward one shoulder or the other, and it has dropped shoulder seams for a slouchy-chic effect. The hem dips a little low, adding splits at the sides for movement and so you can try tucking just the front into your pants or skirt.

This sweater is overall simple, but its subtle details are top-notch. It has a ribbed patch pocket on the left side of the chest and matching ribbing at the ends of the long sleeves and the hem. So cute!

This sweater is currently available in six colors. There’s a neutral beige, a forest green, a faded black, a rosy pink, a soft white and a wine red. We’re not great at math but we’d say with all six you’d have about…a zillion outfit options. Even with just one, we’d say at least a billion. Again, don’t @ Us about math.

A pair of leggings will be this sweater’s best friend. Add on fuzzy slippers and you’ll never want to change. When you do though, try tucking the front of this piece into a pair of distressed, straight leg jeans and slipping into your favorite sneakers. You could also wear it with a faux-leather pencil skirt and mules or a pair of heels. Booties are obviously a must too. Add tights when it gets a little chillier outside!

