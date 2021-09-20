Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We wear many hats, but one of the main purposes of our job is to keep you in the know about what trends are about to take off. Well, we’re here with an official update: Sweater vests are going to be major this fall! We can’t wait to start styling all of our favorite knit tops, but which ones are worth buying?

If you’re just getting on the sweater vest train, we would suggest starting with this one from Sdencin! It’s available in a classic houndstooth knit that will perpetually be in style and always look great in the process.

Get the Sdencin Women’s Houndstooth Pattern Knit Sweater Vest for prices starting at just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

You can pick up this vest in a slew of different staple colors like black and brown, but there are some fun pastel options like pink, purple and blue if that better suits your vibe. While sweater vests are about to go mainstream, they’ve been bubbling up in the fashion space for a few seasons now. We started rocking them last spring, and thanks to their layering power, we continued doing so in the summer over white tees. They’re far more versatile than many shoppers realize!

While the weather is still warm enough, you can wear this vest on its own, but once it gets cooler, you can find tons of ways to layer with this piece. It will look amazing over a crisp white button-down or a skintight turtleneck. You could even channel our summer aesthetic and reach for your go-to white T-shirt!

There are endless opportunities to get creative with this sweater vest, which is why we’re dubbing it a must-have. If you’re looking for some inspiration, check out the pictures reviewers are enthusiastically sharing on Amazon! Every single outfit looked amazing, and it made Us fall that much more in love with this garment. Get in on the action now!

