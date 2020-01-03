Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Winter is here — have you found your new go-to shoes to survive the season? No sweat if you haven’t — we’ve barely even thought about it. After all, our minds were a bit too preoccupied with the holiday festivities that Mother Nature’s winter wrath just didn’t seem to come up (until now, that is).

The time has come to make a change and get serious about finding a suitable shoe that can take Us from the blizzard to the office — in style, no less. Luckily, we’ve already found it. Yes, that’s right…kick all your other boots to the curb and step into this top-rated pair!

Grab a pair of the Dr. Martens Hurston Seirene Boots for $150 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Zappos!

The one shoe trend you’ll see everywhere this cold-weather season? Boots! Not just boots — platform boots. From the Anna Sui runways to Kaia Gerber‘s feet, chunky boots have become all the rage. If you’re looking to go all in on the trend, step into the Dr. Martens Seirene Boots — they’re seriously major. Just ask the reviewers!

This boot is a fan-favorite! One reviewer deemed them “to die for,” while another said they’re perfect for anything from “costumes, concerts and even work!” Halloween may be a bit far away at the moment, but we appreciate this level of versatility. The surprisingly sleek and simple design definitely has something to do with that!

The pull-on Chelsea boot is ideal for anyone who’s looking for a classic and chic option. Plus, the very walkable heel is an unexpected yet well-received detail that so many are loving. It truly elevates the overall appeal of this Nappa leather shoe!

Take the traditional route and step into the Black Sendal pair or step outside of your comfort zone in the Cherry Red Arcadia. No matter which you opt for, you’ll reap all of the same endless benefits!

Both versions offer up so much “support,” and many reviewers love how “true to size” this shoe runs. Plus, if you’re looking to add a pair of chunky socks when the temperatures start to drop? Not a problem!

One reviewer loved how her “thick socks” were “easy and comfortable” to wear. Nothing’s more winning or fashionable on those truly frigid days, so we’re confident these boots will “exceed [everyone’s] expectations!”

