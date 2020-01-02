Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Are you looking for the hottest shoe to brave this cold-weather season? If so, you’ve come to the right place. The error-proof way to tackle the temperature is to find the perfect boot. But let’s face it, not all boots are worthy of that title!

Now, we’re not saying you need to cleanse your closet of the tried-and-true boots you’ve relied on in the past — but it’s time to add a new addition to the collection. There’s never been a better time to step into this truly unique pair of boots. Just look at how fresh these are!

See it: Grab a pair of the Disney X Sorel Frozen 2 Boots for $185, available at Zappos!

The Disney X Sorel Frozen 2 Boots aren’t just this season’s must-have shoes, they’re also the ultimate triple threat. Firstly, they were created by Sorel — which is totally major in itself.

The brand is known for its warm-yet-breathable boots, and they have a slew of celebrity devotees. This boot features 100 grams of insulation inside to lock in warmth and block out the cold. They’re cozy, comfortable and seriously chic!

Inspired by the movie Frozen 2, this shiny silver shoe features tiny snowflakes throughout. The dainty detailing is so subtle and sweet that it’ll make anyone smile! If that doesn’t do the trick, the wearability of these will convince any naysayers.

One reviewer couldn’t get over how “cozy and warm they are for winter,” while another reviewer loved how “supportive” this shoe is — even while wearing “thick socks.” We love that we can add an extra layer on a case-by-case basis and not sacrifice our comfort!

The genuine shearling insole definitely sweetens the pot here as well, while waterproof vulcanized rubber shield makes this boot appropriate for rain, sleet or whatever wintry mix Mother Nature sends our way. Not only is this Disney-branded shoe “appropriate for moms to wear,” but there’s a matching children’s version too!

These beautiful boots are perfect for everything from errands to après ski — and we can’t let them go!

