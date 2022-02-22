We Just Found Our New Favorite Vacation Dress on Sale at Walmart

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Oh, to be on vacation right now. We know we just let out a huge sigh. When we close our eyes, it’s almost like we can feel the sand between our toes, breathe in the warm breeze, experience the complete and utter relaxation we perpetually crave. Yeah, we definitely need to make this happen ASAP!

But before we can leave to go on any tropical trips, we obviously need to pack first. What comes after our sandals and 10 extra pairs of underwear? A new dress, of course! One you could wear as a cute cover-up over your bathing suit, to a candle-lit dinner or for a night of dancing. For Us, this is that dress!

Get the Dokotoo Cross Hollow Out Bodycon Dress (originally $32) now starting at $28 at Walmart!

This tank dress quickly snatched up our heart and has had it ever since. It stood out right away as we were looking through Walmart deals thanks to its cutout under the bust. It’s cute, it’s fun, it’s unique and it’s flirty with that added strappy detail. It’s flattering too, both for the bust and the waist!

This is a sleeveless tank dress with a scoop neckline and a midi length. The cutout is only in front, and the sides of the skirt portion have slits for movement and flow. The fabric itself is lightweight and textured and even has a nice amount of stretch to it, making it not only beach-chic but super comfortable as well!

Get the Dokotoo Cross Hollow Out Bodycon Dress (originally $32) now starting at $28 at Walmart!

The good news just keeps on coming, because this dress is available in four colors. There’s a light, neutral grey, a true black, a classic khaki and a deep sea blue. All top-notch picks. So good, in fact, that a few sizes are selling out across the color range, so you’ll want to grab whichever one’s calling to you ASAP!

This dress can be totally nonchalant and effortlessly stylish with a simple pair of sandals, your hair down, your mind carefree. It can also be dressed up with a pair of heels, some layered jewelry, some lipstick and perhaps a bun or a braid. We could also see it with booties and a moto jacket, or even with sneakers and a straw hat. It’s amazing for vacations, but you can wear it when you’re back home too! A dress like this deserves its time in the spotlight, as do you. So how about it? Let’s take advantage of this sale and start planning out our next trip. Jamaica? Greece? Australia? We’re down for it all!

Get the Dokotoo Cross Hollow Out Bodycon Dress (originally $32) now starting at $28 at Walmart!

Not your style? Shop more women’s dresses here and check out more fashion savings at Walmart here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!