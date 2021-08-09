Nail Late Summer Style in This White Midi Dress — Starting at $32

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While the summer doesn’t technically end until mid-September, the unofficial conclusion to the season is Labor Day. Where has the time gone? It’s hard to believe that cooler temps are on the horizon, and with that in mind, we need to end the summer in style with a great dress.

What better color to wear than white to cap off the warmest season of the year? If you have any Labor Day plans on the books, this gorgeous white midi dress from Dokotoo is a must-have! It’s beyond adorable — not to mention affordable. Read on for the scoop!

Get the Dokotoo Women’s Off The Shoulder Casual Short Sleeve Maxi Dress for prices starting at just $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

This dress has an off-the-shoulder neckline with short sleeves that fit loosely up top and cinch in at the waist with an elastic waistband. The skirt flows out beautifully, and it also offers a high-low hem that’s trimmed with a ruffle for a little extra action.

Reviewers say that this dress couldn’t be more flattering, and the snapshots they’re sharing with shoppers all look amazing. We would pick up the white option for summer, but it’s also available in a slew of other shades. The black and army green picks may be the most versatile, and you can also rock the frock in some floral patterns as well. Any of these dresses can easily be styled for the fall with sleek ankle booties and a leather jacket if you want to keep wearing it as the weather cools down!

The design of this dress is quintessentially boho-chic, so it will never go out of style. We’ve been taking fashion inspiration from boho babes for what feels like decades now — and we have no plans on stopping! The aesthetic is forever on point, which is exactly why this could be the ultimate frock to finish off summer. Effortlessly glam!

