Score Up to 50% Off Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Prada and More!





No surprise here: we’re totally obsessed with designer items. They’re the ultimate “treat yourself” purchases that make anybody feel luxurious immediately. When we wear a high-end pair of shoes, a handbag or any other covetable piece, it feels like our levels of chic instantly skyrocket!

Now, we know that the holiday shopping season is upon Us and that most of our spending budgets will likely be going to gifts for others. We have our parents, siblings and significant others that we’re looking for (and that’s just the beginning of the list).

Does this leave any room for Us? After all, we deserve to give ourselves a little something after a long year of hard work! That’s why we’ve found some amazing designer pieces that you can snag for up to 50% off their original prices. So go ahead — dabble with designer without any of the guilt. You’ve definitely earned it!

This Classic Button Down

This button down from Prada takes the classic and crisp shirt design and turns it on its head! It has a subtle stripe pattern and an adorable bow that lays elegantly on one shoulder. It’s a cheeky detail that we’re obsessed with!

Get this Striped Shirt from Prada (originally $410) on sale for just $237 — you save $173!

This Mod Dress

This ’60s style dress has a luxurious floral pattern that is sure to make anyone feel elegant the instant they put it on. It can be styled to wear year-round — meaning you’ll definitely get serious use out of it!

Get this Short Shift Dress from Dolce & Gabbana (originally $950) on sale for just $437 — you save $513!

This Sleek Purse

Aren’t designer bags just heavenly? They’re even better when we can get them for half the price! This Versace crossbody has everything we want: sleek design, luxe detailing and a premium feel.

Get this Cross Body Bag from Versace (originally $1,050) on sale for just $525 — you get 50% off!

This Stunning Necklace

The easiest way to dress up literally any outfit is with a statement necklace. This one from Prada is absolutely stunning, and totally versatile as well! It will be great with any of your holiday party outfits this season.

Get this Drop Stone Necklace from Prada (originally $460) on sale for just $216 — you save $224!

These Chic Jeans

Not all denim is made equal — and we feel that designer denim is the cream of the crop! We simple adore this pair from Saint Laurent. We know that they won’t go out of style for years — and they will last for just as long.

Get these Denim Flare Pants from Saint Laurent (originally $314) on sale for just $219 — you save $95!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

