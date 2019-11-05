



Want to impress this holiday season and buy someone special a designer item — but don’t have the funds to do so? If we’re being honest, we’re right there with you. Sometimes it can be downright disheartening when we want to get someone a truly spectacular gift — yet can’t afford to make it happen.

And so, we scour the sale sections to find the best luxe gifts for discounted prices. This process can be exhausting and tedious — and most of Us just don’t have the time to do it. But fear not, because we just found this seriously affordable Moschino scarf that will definitely make anyone on your holiday list happy!

Get the Moschino Bear Logo Wool Scarf (originally $150) on sale for just $40, available from Century 21!

The Moschino Bear Logo Wool Scarf is the definition of the perfect holiday gift. It’s a designer item that’s widely recognizable, it’s classic and can fit anyone’s wardrobe — and it’s marked down for a price that many can afford. It’s being sold right now for 73% off the original price, which saves you a total of $110!

Though you’re thankfully saving a large chunk of money, this scarf looks nothing like your typical designer sale item. More often than not, when we find discounted designer, the pieces are often trends from seasons past that have gone out of style. But sometimes we come across true gems — like this one! We’re sure that anyone you give it to will think you blew your whole budget on this one gift, when in actuality you got it for a quarter of its price!

This scarf was crafted in Italy and is made of 100% imported wool. It’s a classic scarf with fringing on the ends and comes in seven staple colors to choose from. The scarf also has a slightly cheeky detail to it — a small embroidered bear with the Moschino logo embroidered beneath it. It’s the kind of tiny touch that’s become synonymous with the famous Italian brand.

Though all of the colors are stunning, which scarf you choose depends on the personality of the person that you’re picking it up for. If designers are important to whomever your gifting it to, the best option is the light grey color which makes the embroidered Moschino logo the most visible. If you want to go bold then the bright red one is the way to go. The black, dark grey and brown colors are the most subdued — and the navy and olive options are great for a slight pop of color.

No matter who you buy this Moschino wool scarf for, we’re sure that they’ll fall in love with it as much as we have. And if not, then just keep it for yourself! Why not?

