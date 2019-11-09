Score This Fashionable Cashmere Top for Under $100 — Limited Time Only!





The only thing that we don’t love about cashmere is the price tag that this luxurious material comes with. We know that high quality products cost more money, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t want to save a little on these items whenever we can!

And the best way to find bargains is in the sale section. Not everything that’s on sale will fit everyone’s style, but every now and then you’ll find a gem that’s not only chic — but seriously affordable too! That certainly is the case for this cashmere Charter Club knit top. Right now, you can get it on sale for just $89 from Macy’s for a limited time!

Get the Charter Club Cashmere Animal-Print Crewneck Sweater (originally $159) on sale for just $127, exclusively at Macy’s! Score an extra 30% off with code FRIEND at checkout for a limited time!

This animal print cashmere top is so incredibly adorable and is sure to make you feel like a million bucks for a fraction of the price. Right now, during Macy’s Friends and Family Sale, you can get up to 30% off select items site wide. Even though this top is already marked down, you get another discount on top of that by using the code FRIEND at checkout — saving you a total of $70!

This top can act as a light long-sleeve sweater, perfect for when you want to keep fairly warm without dealing with excess bulk. Cashmere definitely has the ability to keep your body feeling toasty, even when it’s a thinner form. Basically, this piece is great for layering throughout the winter.

This Charter Club knit top comes in a funky leopard print — and you have two different shades to choose from. You can go for the traditional Pecan Combo option or the snowy Ice Grey Heather Combo pick. Both are super versatile, and not to mention very on trend for the season.

Over 800 shoppers have rated this cashmere knit top four stars or higher, so obviously it is a massive hit! Reviewers are calling it “beautiful,” “modern,” “warm,” and “timeless,” just to name a few of the very positive adjectives that were used to describe it! They say it’s incredibly comfortable, which is what we all truly want out of our cashmere.

One reviewer suggested that “it can be dressed up with jewelry or plain and look great with jeans,” and we couldn’t agree more! This Charter Club top is a winner, and with the additional discount we honestly can’t find an excuse to not buy one or two. We’ll keep one for ourselves — and save the other to use as a holiday gift!

