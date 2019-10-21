This Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Is Surprisingly Roomy — Now 40% Off!





When we’re on the go and just need to carry a couple of items, a crossbody bag is often our purse of choice. We favor these bags because they keep our hands free and all of our important items safely secured on the side.

We want our crossbody bags to be able to tote a fair amount of essentials while keeping everything we need easily accessible and organized. This one that we found from Dooney & Bourke may look small, but it truly has the power to hold way more than meets the eye — and keep everything in place!

See it: Get the Dooney & Bourke Saffiano Leather Sawyer Crossbody (originally $228) on sale for just $137, available from Macy’s!

This adorable little crossbody has everything that we look for in a purse this size. It’s sleek and versatile, made from high quality materials and it also happens to be on sale! You can pick it up from Macy’s for 40% off its original price — and who doesn’t love a great designer deal?

This Dooney & Bourke piece is made from imported Saffiano leather, which is one of the most popular types of leather on the market. Originated in Italy, Saffiano leather is characterized by the cross-hatch pattern, and it’s known for being easily dyed in a variety of vibrant colors.

The latter quality of Saffiano leather is perfectly demonstrated in the three colorful options that this purse comes in — a pale baby blue, pale baby pink and bold yellow shade. No matter which you choose, each one can add an amazing pop of color to any outfit.

Obviously this bag offers up a ton of style, but the best part is definitely how functional it is. There are two large, structured compartments that zip around the top of this rectangular purse. One of those compartments contains four card slots that can hold your credit cards and IDs, and one lipstick pocket and one slip pocket in the other. Shoppers love how it’s “so light and yet carries so much” and that they “can find everything quickly.” There’s even a key hook for you to throw your keys onto! This bag clearly has everything you would need to keep all items organized to perfection.

Each of the colors includes gold hardware detailing on the zipper openings, as well as on the front of the purse with a small signature Dooney & Bourke gold square logo. The crossbody strap measures 26″ long and is adjustable to make it as short or long as you’d like.

With all of the features that this Dooney & Bourke crossbody has going for it, we would be crazy to pass up on this incredible deal!

