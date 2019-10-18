We Can’t Believe That This Cashmere Sweater Is Under $100!





Is there anything better than curling up in a cozy sweater with a nice cup of tea or hot cocoa when it’s cold outside? It’s true: we adore that toasty, bundled up feeling — especially during this time of year! While we’ve certainly acquired quite a few over the years, we all have that one favorite sweater that makes us feel fuzzy inside.

The most luxurious fabric that you can use to make a sweater is cashmere, of course. The problem? Cashmere can definitely cost a pretty penny that not everyone can spare. Well, we found a super-snuggly sweater from Nordstrom that’s entirely made out of cashmere — and on sale for a price that’s hard to resist. So far, it’s seriously in the running to become our new favorite!

See it: Get the Halogen Crewneck Cashmere Sweater for just $98, available exclusively from Nordstrom!

We need to get our hands on this cashmere sweater ASAP. It features a casual crewneck neckline, ribbed cuff sleeves and ribbing on the hem as well. Though this sweater is fairly fitted, the softness of the cashmere makes it perfect for lounging around. And if you want to go for a more oversized look (which is totally trending right now), you can absolutely order this in a larger size if that’s what you prefer!

This sweater was definitely designed with comfort in mind — and we would be remiss to not take advantage of this amazing price. There are twelve different colors to choose from — there’s an option for everyone’s fashion palette! You can choose between one of the solid colors (like pale baby blue or camel brown), or go for the bold color-blocked striped color. This is the perfect sweater to pick up just in time for the cooler fall and winter months.

Though you’ll probably find Us lounging around in this sweater at home 99% of the time, it can definitely be dressed up for occasions that require a more professional vibe. Team it with some skinny slacks and ballet flats for an office-appropriate outfit, or even change up the shoes and throw on a pair of heels with the look for a nice dinner out.

Even though this sweater is being offered for a serious bargain, luxurious cashmere requires special attention when it comes to cleaning the material. In order to guarantee that this sweater will stay in the best condition possible, we recommend sending it to the dry cleaner whenever you need it refreshed.

We can’t stress just how much we love this sweater enough. How often do you come across such a piece of cashmere for this great of a price? This is a rare event, and we can’t wait to take full advantage of it. We suggest that you follow our lead and add this Halogen cashmere sweater to your cart as soon as you can — before your size runs out of stock!

