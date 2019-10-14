Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Swears by This Subtle Facial Self-Tanner





Supermodels are pretty much flawless. From their perfect hair to their always-glowing skin, we can’t help but wonder, “How do they do it?” It’s as if they’re always on-point, completely ready for their closeup the very second the cameras start rolling. And, somehow, they’re just as flawless when they’re off-duty too. This naturally leaves many of Us pondering: “What’s their secret?”

Well, if you’re asking Us — or supermodel, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley — it’s easier than meets the eye. Much to our surprise, she isn’t always completely camera-ready (though we’re convinced otherwise). Instead, the Rose Inc. founder, is more normal than we think. According to this recent WhoWhatWear article, she turns to this fan-favorite product to achieve her always-glowing skin — and now we can too!

The secret to Huntington-Whiteley’s sunkissed-looking skin? The magic lies in the James Read Tan Sleep Mask. This overnight tanning mask was first introduced to her by none other than famed celebrity tanning artist, James Read, himself. Admittedly, the 32-year-old was a bit unfamiliar with the product until “he sprayed [it on] me.” And since then? She claims her “self-tanning standards have never been the same. The James Read tanning sleep mask is the best facial tanning product I have ever used; I can’t stop using it,” she continues. With the results she’s seen, who could blame her?

This lightweight sleep mask is perfection! It can easily be applied to your face, neck and decollete before bed, and is as easy to use as a favorite moisturizer or lotion. The only difference? This colorless formula will gradually tan your skin while you sleep. And, it’ll do so without any unpleasant streaking or tanning. Here, this translucent formula will seamlessly work its magic without anyone noticing, and what’s better than that? Its strategically-designed formula doesn’t stop there.

The formula also includes ingredients such as aloe vera to soothe and hydrate skin, as well as hyaluronic acid to lock in and provide continuous moisture too. This is music to anyone’s ears who’s spent endlessly amount of hours dehydrating their skin in the pursuit of that coveted sunkissed glow. We’re all able to put an end to that here! Instead, this product will provide the same results — and they’ll do so in the safest of ways as well. It’s also important to point out there’s algae extract in here too. This natural source of antioxidants will provide extra protection for our skin, just in case.

The verdict? Perfection, according to reviewers. One reviewer was shocked by how her “light skin” turned “dark” within one use while another loved how “quick and easy” the formula developed. Others were simply loving the “summery glow” this Rosie Huntington-Whiteley-approved product provided too — making it our secret weapon for sunkissed skin, all-year-long!

