Feel Good Again With This $18 Dopamine-Boosting Supplement

Having trouble feeling the motivation and inspiration to do…just about anything? Maybe you can’t concentrate on work, or every little thing seems to stress you out and raise your anxiety. You don’t feel up to going out with friends, or perhaps you keep forgetting what time or day you agreed to meet up in the first place.

If you can’t seem to shake a foggy, lazy feeling, it’s not necessarily your fault. There’s a good chance your brain is low on dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with happy feelings and positive moods (and so much more). Before you start to worry about how intense any solutions or treatments may get though, know that just starting with a supplement could make a major difference. Just as you add some spices to your food to make it taste better, adding a little extra dopamine to your day could make you feel better!

Get the Double Wood Mucuna Pruriens Extract Dopamine-Boosting Supplement (210 Capsules) for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This supplement was created for mood and motivation support, so let’s talk about what that means, exactly. It contains Mucuna pruriens (velvet bean) extract standardized to 20% L Dopa. Mucuna pruriens extract has even been found to produce “a specific antidepressant-like effect in acute and chronic models of depression which may be mediated by an interaction with the dopaminergic system,” as written in An International Quarterly Journal of Research in Ayurveda.

When it comes to dopamine itself, Nature Reviews Neuroscience has also published that “emerging evidence suggests that disruptions within these regulatory systems may underlie the pathophysiology of several psychiatric disorders including schizophrenia and depression.”

In simpler terms, dopamine can play a very important role in sleep, memory, mood and motivation. “A flood of dopamine can produce temporary feelings of euphoria” (Healthline).

These capsules are vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO, so most people shouldn’t have to worry about dietary restrictions, and they’re manufactured and tested in the USA. Just take two per day on an empty stomach. Each bottle should last over three months!

Shoppers say this supplement has helped them with loads of different issues: anxiety, lack of motivation, OCD, cognitive delay, fatigue, hopelessness and more. While it’s always best to see a professional for serious mental or physical health concerns, this supplement could truly make a difference in your life!

