Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve been putting years of work into improving your skin, spending night after night carefully working your way through your 10-step routine only to see little to no change, then you’re going to want to keep reading. Just imagine how much money you’ve spent on different products to test out — money that ended up going to waste. It’s not your fault; skin is tricky, volatile and stubborn!

That’s why we want to introduce you to an exclusive kit that could change everything with just one purchase. Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare’s Dermstore Edit is a collection of products made to boost skin’s tone and texture, and shoppers say it’s “life-changing.” They’re “extremely in love with it” and the way their skin “always looks super radiant” after they use it. We can see why they’ve only given it perfect five-star ratings so far. As one reviewer said, “If you’re really looking to change your skin, and fast, this is the perfect set for you.” Even better? It’s on sale!

Get The Dermstore Edit from Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare (originally $299) for just $239 at Dermstore with free shipping!

This kit is made for anyone dealing with dull, uneven, blemished, aging skin. It includes three products, but it’s technically 63 pieces — so you really are getting a great deal here. If you want A-list skin, then this is the way to go. Chrissy Teigen is a huge DDG fan, after all!

First in this kit is the Clinical Grade Resurfacing Liquid Peel 2-Step, two bottles that make up an at-home exfoliating system. Up to three times a week, pour step one over a cotton ball (for three seconds, precisely) and massage onto clean, dry skin. Then repeat with step two. No rinsing!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 7, 2020 at 12:33pm PDT

Get The Dermstore Edit from Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare (originally $299) for just $239 at Dermstore with free shipping!

Second is the big bottle: the Alpha Beta Pore Perfecting Cleansing Gel. This non-stripping gel is great for soothing irritated skin and keeping it from drying out. Use twice a day with wet hands on a wet face. Rinse and pat skin dry afterward. Then you can move on to the final product, the Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel. This kit comes with 60 packettes!

Teigen especially adores Dr. Dennis Gross peel pads, mentioning them multiple times and recently stating they were one of the “most important things” in her skincare routine. This extra strength version doesn’t mess around when it comes to turning around aging, acne-prone, discolored skin. It’s made to speed up cell renewal to get your complexion smooth and radiant — fast. Apply the first step to clean, dry skin, using circular motions until pad is dry. Then wait two minutes and repeat with step two. No rinsing! Just admiring what could be smooth, balanced, clarified skin with faded wrinkles and visibly smaller pores.

The deal on this skin-renewing kit is not one to be missed. We’re officially over wasting our time and money on products with no positive effects. Our first day using this Dermstore Edit is going to be the official first day of the rest of our lives!

Get The Dermstore Edit from Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare (originally $299) for just $239 at Dermstore with free shipping!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare here and check out more skincare kits and value sets at Dermstore here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!