The Oil-Free Sunscreen Chrissy Teigen Uses for Dewy, Ageless Skin

When it comes to celebrity skincare recommendations, it can sometimes be hard to tell if they’re genuine or not. Are they only saying they like them because they’re sponsored, or perhaps friends with the owner? Do they actually even use it at all? How much help do they have from dermatologists and aestheticians — or $500 products in addition to the $20 one they’re touting?

One celebrity who always keeps it real with us, however, is Chrissy Teigen. Beloved for her relatable attitude and candid demeanor, the Chrissy’s Court star is never one to shy away from clueing her fans in on her secrets. When she recently showed up on Instagram with her skin totally aglow, fans begged her for her routine, and she was quick to comply, creating an entire post and listing out seven products she swears by, including this sunscreen!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 6, 2020 at 7:16pm PDT

Get the Control Corrective Oil-Free Sunscreen SPF 30 for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

Compared to the La Mer products Teigen uses and admits are super pricy, $38 is a steal for a celeb-loved product. We love that it’s sunscreen too, since we consider some good SPF to be the true Fountain of Youth. Want to prevent wrinkles and hyperpigmentation while keeping your skin dewy and fresh? Then you need SPF — and don’t forget to reapply every couple of hours!

This Control Corrective sunscreen is oil-free and non-comedogenic. It’s lightweight and made for anyone struggling with excess oil, clogged pores and blemishes. It’s a physical sunscreen rather than a chemical one, which means it’s a must for sensitive skin. It’s fragrance-free too, and even has soothing and balancing ingredients like aloe vera and antioxidants!

This non-greasy sunscreen offers broad spectrum protection, meaning it claims to protect against both UVA and UVB rays, so you’ll be shielded from both aging and burn damage. Sunbathing is always fun until you realize your skin has transformed into that of an overripe tomato, so you’re definitely going to want to have this product on hand!

This professional sun care cream goes even further than that though. It can also act as a moisturizer! Sunscreen is part of your skincare regimen, after all, so you might as well grab one with numerous benefits. Seeing how gorgeous Teigen’s skin looks, we know this one must do its job!

