Olivia Munn Is All About These Top-Rated Rothy’s Sneakers

There’s something about a slip-on sneaker that just gets it right. We can do away with annoying laces while still keeping all of the comfort of a regular sneaker, and suddenly they look way cute dressed up too. They are definitely the type of shoe you can wear with pretty much any outfit and rack up the compliments no matter what!

One brand famous for its slip-on sneakers? Rothy’s. The eco-friendly shoe and accessory brand is so popular, even stars like Katie Holmes, Emma Roberts and Chanel Iman are fans. Olivia Munn might be leading the fan club though, because we’ve spotted her rocking her Bright White slip-ons multiple times — and looking chicer than chic!

Get The Sneaker in Bright White for just $125 at Rothy’s with free shipping!

We noticed Munn rocking her slip-ons at last year’s Comic-Con, completing her look with a pink Coach sweater, light-wash denim shorts and sunglasses. The Love Wedding Repeat actress also wore them a couple of months later in an airport, sporting a white tee and skinny jean combo, Away suitcases in hand. We knew we wanted them upon the first spotting, but we knew we needed them upon the second!

Over 600 shoppers are totally obsessed with The Sneaker, calling it the “best staple sneaker ever” and even choosing it over Allbirds and Toms. They can’t stop singing its praises, saying how it’s “super adorable” and “very flexible.” It’s also their go-to for when they want to go sockless. Many agree that these slip-ons are “the most comfortable pair of shoes [they] have ever had,” and we don’t doubt it for a second!

These sneakers are a “wardrobe game changer.” They have a knit upper with a seamless design, boasting “minimum waste and maximum comfort.” They are made with repurposed water bottles and crafted in a sustainable workshop, so this is definitely a feel-good buy! The upper also molds around the contours of your foot, while the removable insole provides A+ cushioning. We can see why they apparently have no break-in period!

These sneakers have a low profile, and while Munn wore the Bright White version, there are six other colors and patterns to look through, all with a stripe design at the heel and the brand’s signature blue halo stripe around the heel collar. They’re also all machine washable, which is especially great if you prefer the crisp, bright versions!

Munn definitely showed us how to rock a pair of Rothy’s with denim, but don’t be afraid to dress them up a little too. Try a pair with a flowy summer dress or a wide leg jumpsuit. Or how about a charmeuse slip dress for a date night that’s serious, but not too serious? We love it. BRB, grabbing ours now!

