Love Kristin Cavallari’s Golden Goose Sneakers? Grab Your Own at Nordstrom

Ever see a pair of shoes and wonder why they aren’t on your feet, like, right now? That’s how we felt when we first spotted Kristin Cavallari in Golden Goose sneakers. And then…she did it to us again. And again. The reality star owns multiple pairs, so whether she was stunning us with a mirror selfie on Instagram or rocking them in Very Cavallari, we were straight-up inspired!

Golden Goose sneakers are hugely popular with celebrities, having been spotted on stars including Ana de Armas, Lucy Hale, Halsey and The Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss — and that’s just over the past couple of months. Cavallari is definitely leading the charge, showing just how versatile these sneakers can be. She even wore them axe throwing! Need a pair? There are so many available at Nordstrom right now, and you can even grab Cavallari’s same leopard print pair at Intermix!

Grab a pair of Golden Goose Superstar Low Top Sneakers at Nordstrom with free shipping! Also available in leopard at Intermix!

There are plenty of versions of these Golden Goose Superstars up for grabs, including a few exclusive to Nordstrom shoppers. They all share some of the same features though, including a leather upper adorned with a star appliqué, laces, a toe cap, perforations on the sides, rubber soles and a GGDB logo on the tongue. Another thing they share is the brand’s famous pre-scuffed look. No more stress about dirtying up your new shoes!

These Italian-made shoes have a low profile and, as showcased by Cavallari, are ready to suit a ton of different person styles. You want glitter? You’ve got it. Prefer a snake print or leopard and zebra? Sure. Camo? Of course. Scribbled all over “like a wearable travel diary”? Yep, there are definitely a few pairs for you. Solid lovers, don’t feel left out. You have plenty of choices too!

If you’re a fan of Cavallari’s leopard pair, you’re specifically getting a soft calfskin upper with silver stars. The shoes present a lovely pairing of mattes and metallics and prove exactly why silver and gold can and should, in fact, mix!

We know these shoes are on the pricier side, but if you’re looking to make an investment in a super high-quality pair of sneakers that won’t need replacing halfway through the year, ones that even so many celebs stand by (and stand in), then Golden Goose is going to be right up your alley!

