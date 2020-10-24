Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Big news, beauty addicts! We’re so incredibly excited about the new release that hit the virtual shelves at Sephora this week, we had to let you in on the action. Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Zenovia Gabriel just dropped a new line that’s not only seriously accessible, but will be beneficial for anyone who has trouble with stubborn hormonal acne.

Dr. Zenovia Skincare has officially arrived, and we’re already impressed with what shoppers have to say about the range. It doesn’t just cover acne issues — there are products that help with anti-aging, evening out skin tone, brightness and countless other concerns. While the whole offering is snagging tons of five-star reviews, there’s one product in particular which stands out from the rest.

Get the Dr. Zenovia Skincare Acne Spot Treatment with free shipping for $25, available from Sephora!

While typical acne spot treatments are formulated to target the occasional unsightly blemish, that doesn’t work when it comes to hormonal acne. These types of flare-ups are a lot trickier to manage, and require special attention — which is why we’re beyond impressed with Dr. Zeniovia’s treatment that was designed with these circumstances in mind. In fact, she created her own blend of ingredients that combine to create the REG-ulate360 Complex. It contains Resveratrol, vitamin E, green tea, Bakuchiol (a powerful antioxidant) and Genistein (a plant-derived phytoestrogen) that work in unison to help significantly reduce the appearance of acne over time.

This isn’t an overnight spot treatment like others on the market — hormonal acne is harder to get rid of because of their frequency and depth. These blemishes are constant and occur based on the cycle of your hormone levels at any given time. That’s why the treatment was designed to help tackle this specific type of acne — and the results you can get after consistent use may be life-changing!

The key with this product is patience. Your skin has to adjust to the treatment, and over time, you can increase how often you use it to see the results you desire. The brand recommends starting out by applying a thin layer over any problem areas once a day. After a couple of weeks, you can increase how often you apply it to two or even three times daily! Just stay up to date with the treatment, and you may see a brand new you in the near future!

