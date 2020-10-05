This Argan Oil With Over 7,000 Rave Reviews Smooths Fine Lines and Wrinkles

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Maintaining a youthful complexion is a priority that many of Us aim to accomplish — but it’s easier said than done. An epidermis upgrade requires serious dedication and maintenance. It’s never too early to start with the upkeep, and an essential component of your new routine is using daily nourishing oils!

Oils can take on the form of serums and other potent products that are designed to help your skin look supple and soft. If you’re experiencing signs of aging, there are plenty of options on the market that can be used to reverse the process. One of our favorites is this argan oil from Josie Maran. So many reviewers claim it’s absolute perfection, and you’ll immediately understand why!

Get the Josie Maran 100 percent Pure Argan Oil for prices starting at just $17, available from Sephora!

This product is described as a “superfood” for the skin, and it’s completely composed of all-natural ingredients. This powerful argan oil is made to target fine lines and wrinkles. It intensely hydrates the skin and gives it an extra boost that we all need right now. The oil reportedly penetrates into your skin, and should be applied in the morning or at bedtime to obtain its full benefits.

There are different ways that you can use this oil, and it doesn’t have to stop at the basics. You can apply it all over your face and neck or focus on a specific problem area. For example, concentrate the oil in the under-eye region to target the fine lines that frequently pop up, or use it to strengthen your hair and nails!

Argan oil is inherently a multipurpose tool that can be used to target any form of dryness. If your hair is feeling a little fried and you want to smooth it out, use a few droplets to minimize any frizziness. Basically, this oil provides extra hydration to areas that need it most. If you have a scar or stretch marks, this oil may be able to help make it disappear or diminish in appearance!

There are no rules when it comes to this cult-favorite Josie Maran oil. You’re bound to get tons of use out of this item, as many shoppers have already expressed! When you’re looking to help your skin out, there are few better picks on the market — so shop now and see for yourself!

