There are a lot of reasons to hate the cold. It dries out our skin, it leaves us shaking and shivering, it keeps us indoors and it seriously wreaks havoc on our fashion. How are we supposed to show off our cute outfits when they’re completely covered up by big sweatshirts, long puffer jackets and even longer scarves?

On the super cold days, we don’t expect anyone to give up their big coats and sweatshirts. But does that mean we have to completely hide our stylish sensibility, leaving it in hibernation until a warmer day? Of course not! Our shoes hold so much power over our entire look, and considering they’ll be just about the only thing not covered up by layers, we can use a pair to seriously help us stand out!

Slip on these boots and suddenly you’ll be looking at the cold weather in an entirely new way. You might even be excited for it! Any chance to wear these boots, you’ll take — as you should. They’re major fan-favorites on Amazon, and they’re so affordable. They have a seriously cool feature too you’d never expect: pockets!

We promise you read that right. It’s exciting enough when dresses and skirts have pockets, but a pair of chic boots with pockets? Are we in heaven? These pockets are hidden on the inside, so no one will ever know they’re there, but you can use them to store things like cards or keys safely. Going purse-free just became so much easier.

These boots have either a faux-suede or faux-leather upper, depending on the version you choose (there are 16!), as well as a super soft lining. They have the perfect amount of slouch, but if you’re still worried about getting them on and off, don’t be. They have an instep zipper reaching halfway up the shaft to help out with that!

The good news just keeps on coming, because these boots also have a padded insole and a thermoplastic rubber outsole that is lightweight, durable and textured to provide grip. These boots even run true to size, so grabbing a pair is quick and easy. So what are you waiting for? Grab a pair today and let them be your fashion savior in the cold!

Get the DREAM PAIRS Knee-High Boots starting at just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

